Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Google turns on a light

After its first folding phone, Google is launching its second model. The foldable phone with the somewhat unwieldy name "Pixel 9 Pro Fold" is bigger, faster and, above all, brighter than its predecessor. The latter is meant in both the literal and proverbial sense.

Google's debut in the world of folding phones can certainly be described as a success. Almost exactly a year ago, our colleague Jan Johannsen went into raptures about the display size and the cameras.

In Switzerland, the Fold was only available to buy as an import. Google has now spruced up its Fold for its Swiss debut and has gone one better in the key areas. At least on paper: this can only be verified when we can try out the device. Unlike in previous years, Google has not made this possible in advance.

Display: bigger and brighter

As with the Pixel 9 series, Google has also gone over the design of the foldable phone. It now comes in a 20:9 aspect ratio, which means that the Fold is significantly longer than its predecessor. It is now 155.2 millimetres long, a whopping 15.5 millimetres more than last year (139.7 millimetres). However, it will be narrower and thinner - 77.1 millimetres wide and 10.5 millimetres thick. In other words, it is 2.4 millimetres narrower and 1.7 millimetres thinner than its predecessor when closed. Google is advertising the new dimensions by claiming that it will be much easier to carry the Pixel Fold in your trouser pocket and use it when folded.

The device is also 26 grams lighter: it weighs 257 grams instead of 283 grams. The displays are also growing. The outer screen now has a display diagonal of 6.3 inches. When you open the device, you have 8 inches at your disposal.

Source: Google

One criticism of the predecessor was that the OLED displays could be brighter - a classic OLED problem that is also a topic for TVs from time to time. My colleague Jan has also noticed this, even if he doesn't think it's too significant. Google has worked on it and gives the peak brightness as 2700 nits. This is almost double the previous year's figure of 1450 nits. Incidentally, this value applies to both the external and internal display.

Google has also increased the resolutions and pixel density. 1080×2424 pixels at 422 ppi for the outer display and 2076×2152 pixels at 373 ppi for the large inner display. Incidentally, these are protected by Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass and are IPX8 water-resistant.

Cameras: product care in a new guise

As you can see in the pictures, Google has also redesigned the camera array. This year, the lenses are not all next to each other, but one below the other. This results in a completely different look

The selfie cam, which takes photos with ten megapixels, is unspectacular. The aperture value is ƒ/2.2, which is a slight improvement on last year, but it is clear that the front camera is still not the focus of Google's interest. No wonder: you can also take selfies with the main camera thanks to the external screen.

Google has rearranged the cameras on the back.

Source: Google

Google has also updated the rear of the device. The camera trifecta consists of a wide-angle camera with 48 megapixels and an aperture value of ƒ/1.7 and a 1/2-inch sensor. The ultra-wide-angle camera has a resolution of 10.5 megapixels, an aperture of ƒ/2.2 and a 1/3.4-inch sensor. Last but not least, Google has opted for a telephoto camera with similar specs to last year: 10.8 megapixels, an aperture value of ƒ1/3.1, a 1/3.1-inch sensor and up to 20x super resolution zoom, five times optical.

In terms of software, Google offers a number of specialities, particularly in the field of photography. For example, the Fold comes with the "Add Me" function. It works like this: someone takes a group photo in which he or she is then missing. Someone else takes the photo again (with the person in it) and the feature creates a photo with all the protagonists in it.

Gemini: The split screen mode ensures productivity

As with the Pixel 9 series, Google's artificial intelligence is of course also at work in the Fold. In addition to the many small aids in everyday life, Gemini also benefits from the split screen function. You can set the Fold to "on the table" mode - i.e. half unfolded.

You can then open several apps at the same time and ask Gemini, for example, to search for data from emails in the Gmail app while you record the details in the Notes app. Or you can have Gemini search for gift shops that are between your location and a location - while you google for gift ideas next door.

Hardware: Newer, faster, more powerful - except...

Traditionally, Google is also installing its latest processor from its own development, the Tensor G4, in its new Fold. The Californians have upgraded the RAM to 16 GB. In terms of storage options, you again have the choice between a 256 GB and a 512 GB version. The RAM remains the same.

The battery is interesting: Despite the slightly larger displays - the number one battery guzzler - Google has installed a 4650 mAh battery. That's 171 mAh less than last year. Nevertheless, according to Google, you get a standby time of up to 24 hours. A test will show more details. In addition, the Fold now supports a charging speed of 45 watts. The phone is also Qi-certified, but Google does not specify a charging speed. However, as with the Pixel 9 series, Google does not include a power adapter.

The devices will be delivered from 3 September.