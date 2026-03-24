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Govee launches smart fairy lights on steroids

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 24.3.2026

Experience a colourful wonder with the new outdoor light chain from Govee. Instead of simple colour changes, each individual bulb has its own animations.

Smart fairy lights in the garden provide pretty lighting thanks to their variety of colours and animation options. They are also a great conversation piece for visitors to zum Angeben . The lanterns display exactly one colour setting at any given time. The changing colours and coordinated interaction with the other bulbs create colourful effects along the entire length of the light chain.

Smart lighting manufacturer Govee goes one step further and has introduced the product officially named «Chromatic outdoor fairy lights from Govee». The ten-metre-long string of lights uses bulbs that individually animate several colours simultaneously. You may be familiar with the table lamp from Govee, which has pretty colours under its milky surface.light effects. Imagine hanging ten of them upside down on a cable and stretching it across your patio. That's the chromatic light chain.

Each bulb has 109 LEDs

You can animate each of the roughly fist-sized bulbs individually and create a kind of meta-animation together. This is made possible by the 55 RGB LEDs installed in each individual bulb. According to Govee, the LEDs «bring a flowing, multi-coloured rainbow to life». There are also 54 white LEDs that provide pure white lighting. The ten RGBICW light sources in the chain achieve a combined brightness of 2400 lumens. That's enough to get a patio really bright.

What does RGBICW mean? This not very catchy abbreviation indicates that the LEDs not only have coloured RGB diodes, but also an additional diode of white light. This enables a clearer white light. IC stands for «independent control» and means that individual segments of the strip can be controlled individually. This allows the ribbon to display several colours at the same time and thus display gradients and animations.

If you want to find your way around the confusing app, there are more than 111 predefined animated scenes available. You can also create your own scenes and effects. With twelve music modes, you can transform your outdoor area into a party zone. The music modes determine how the lights react to the rhythm of the music.

Each bulb contains 55 RGB and 54 white LEDs.

Source: Govee

Another special feature is the two-layer structure: a second, transparent shell is attached around the milky surface at a slight distance. The light effects are reflected in this, creating a kind of optical aura around the bulbs.

Waterproof and Matter-capable

With protection class IP67, even a heavy downpour cannot harm the fairy lights.

It is compatible with the Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants. You can also integrate it into your smart home via Matter, regardless of the manufacturer. However, you cannot control the individual light sources via Matter, only the entire chain.

It is not yet clear if and when we will be adding the new light chain to our range. My colleague has enquired with our suppliers and I'll let you know as soon as I know more.

Header image: Govee

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