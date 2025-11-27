Your data. Your choice.

Jan Johannsen
GrapheneOS for Pixel 10: First version with experimental support available

27.11.2025
Translation: machine translated

It has taken longer than in the past, but GrapheneOS is now available for all devices in the Pixel 10 series - at least in an experimental version.

GrapheneOS, the Android version without Google services, with a very strong focus on data protection, is only available for Pixel devices. This year, however, Google has made access to the open source version of Android more difficult, meaning that GrapheneOS was released later for the Pixel 10 than for previous smartphones.

More effort: Pixel 10 no longer in AOSP

The team behind GrapheneOS had to invest more work this time to bring its operating system to the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Google has removed the devices from the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) for the first time and has no longer made the necessary code easily available. Via its social media channels, GrapheneOS announced that there is now experimental support for the latest generation of Google's smartphones. However, the version is already described as «stable».

Installation is possible via the GrapheneOS Web Installer. Further information can be found on the release page.

The current version of GrapheneOS is based on Android 16 QPR1, the first quarterly update of the operating system, which was released on 11 November 2025 via AOSP. The current version of GrapheneOS is not only available for the Pixel 10, but also for older smartphones up to the Pixel 6.

Own hardware planned

GrapheneOS says it is endeavouring to find hardware that complements the Pixel devices as a basis for the operating system. However, no other smartphone on the market currently fulfils the security requirements for firmware and hardware. That is why they say they are in talks with a major manufacturer and have set a timeframe of one to two years in which GrapheneOS will no longer only run on Pixel smartphones.

The phone should be in the range of the normal Pixel in terms of features - i.e. without the Pro or a suffix. It will also not be a very affordable device, as only a «flagship Snapdragon SoC» will ensure a long support period and the latest security updates.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

Jan Johannsen
