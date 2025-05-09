News + Trends 10 1

Hardly anyone knows this shoe - Birkenstock wants to change that

Stephanie Vinzens Translation: machine translated 9.5.2025

Three straps, lots of potential: Birkenstock has big plans for the previously little-noticed "Florida" sandal. A refreshing alternative for those who have had enough of the "Arizona".

When people talk about Birkenstocks, they usually mean the iconic slippers with the two buckles. The «Arizona» sandal is the figurehead of the German brand and also the undisputed top seller in the Galaxus shop. If you sort the Birkenstock range by the best-selling products, you will first click almost exclusively through «Arizonas». Until the first «Florida» model appears, you'll be scrolling your index finger sore.

Birkenstock wants to launch «Florida» in a big way

Have you never heard of this shoe? Then you're like many. Birkenstock now wants to change that and is putting the previously little-noticed sandal at the centre of its new summer campaign. A skilful move. Because when the popularity of the bestseller turns into oversaturation, there is room for a new crowd favourite. The «Florida» certainly has what it takes. With its three narrow straps, it looks more delicate and sophisticated than the «Arizona» - in keeping with the taste of current fashion with its penchant for delicate shoes such as ballerinas and ultra-flat trainers.

The Birkenstock «Florida» in the colour «Pure Sage» from the new summer collection.

Source: Birkenstock

The sandal even goes well with elegant dresses.

Source: Birkenstock

The «Florida» is by no means a novelty. It was introduced by Karl Birkenstock back in 1981, eight years after the market launch of the «Arizona». In order to reposition the model, Birkenstock is currently launching more trend-conscious versions. Last year, the company experimented with eye-catching designs as part of the premium line «1774» - for example in a snakeskin look or with transparent straps. It remains to be seen whether the «Florida» will really become Birkenstock's new favourite. Either way, it is a refreshing alternative to the widely popular «Arizona».

The «Florida» model in the colour «Sandcastle» with golden buckles.

Source: Birkenstock

Soft tones and elegant details

The stars of the 2025 summer collection come in nubuck leather in pale mint green and sand beige. The premium model «Florida Exquisite» is also new: an all-black version with D-shaped gold buckles and a footbed that is completely covered in smooth leather.

«Florida Exquisite» in black: A Birkenstock sandal could hardly look more elegant.

Source: Birkenstock

The new designs have been available directly from Birkenstock and selected retailers since Thursday - hopefully soon at Galaxus too. Alternatively, you can already find these «Florida» models here in the shop:

Header image: Birkenstock

