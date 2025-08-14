News + Trends 4 1

The new Birkenstock "Loma": a "Boston" - but with a Velcro fastener

Stephanie Vinzens Translation: machine translated 14.8.2025

Same shape, new strap: With the "Loma", Birkenstock presents a fresh version of its classic. Here's what we know about the release so far.

«Loma» is the name of the latest model from cult brand Birkenstock - and it looks very similar to the «Boston» slipper. In collaboration with the Japanese brand Beams, Birkenstock has given its classic a new twist: A Velcro fastener replaces the tried-and-tested metal buckle.

The Loma model has a Velcro fastening.

Source: Beams The shoe has a minimalist and modern look.

Source: Beams

Cleaner look, better fit

The detail gives the «Loma» a clean, modern look. The strap of the shoe can be adjusted continuously thanks to the Velcro fastening and is therefore designed to ensure greater comfort.

However, the combination of «Boston» silhouette and Velcro strap is not entirely new. The little-known «Nagoya» model from Birkenstock is already a «Boston» version with Velcro. However, it comes with an additional strap over the instep. In contrast, the «Loma» has a more minimalist look - almost like a tidy version of its relative.

For comparison: the Birkenstock Nagoya.

Source: Birkenstock

The launch starts in Japan for the time being

The «Loma» comes with a characteristic cork footbed and a suede upper. The mule is currently available in three colours: classic black and taupe, as well as bright orange.

The Birkenstock Loma is currently available in three autumnal colours.

Source: Beams

The new Birkenstock is currently available to pre-order online directly from projectors at a price of around 140 francs - the Japanese retailer has the exclusive launch of the model. However, according to online magazine Highsnobiety, the mule will also go on sale worldwide at a later date. It remains to be seen whether the «Loma» will find its way into our range.

Header image: Projectors

