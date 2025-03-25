News + Trends 25

HDR10+: Netflix slumps - and Samsung triumphs

Luca Fontana Translation: machine translated 25.3.2025

Netflix now supports HDR10+. This is not just a technical update, but a major victory for Samsung. HDR10+ is finally getting the boost that many have been waiting years for.

If that's not a bang for the buck: Netflix now supports HDR10+. The streaming giant announced this in a blog post. This should particularly please all Samsung TV owners. Because what long seemed like a hopeless duel has now ended in a remarkable stage victory for the South Korean tech giant.

Why is this important? Because until now, one HDR format in particular has set the tone: Dolby Vision. The dynamic HDR technology is used by most streaming services and is practically the top dog when it comes to the best home cinema picture.

However, HDR10+, Samsung's preferred format, is now catching up - and on the biggest possible streaming platform. A small revolution for HDR purists. And perhaps even a great moment of "Told you so" for Samsung.

What exactly has Netflix announced?

In concrete terms, Netflix writes that it now also supports HDR10+. This is in addition to the existing HDR10 and Dolby Vision formats. The starting signal is given with "selected popular titles", although Netflix does not provide an exact list. What is clear, however, is that in the long term, i.e. by the end of 2025, all HDR content on Netflix will also be available in HDR10+ format - provided the playback device is compatible.

Important: Netflix links HDR10+ to the use of the AV1 codec. This was originally developed to save data during 4K streaming - it now also serves as a transport path for HDR10+ content. This means that if you want to stream content in HDR10+, you need a device that supports both AV1 and HDR10+. This includes most modern smartphones, tablets and smart TVs - especially those from Samsung.

What are Dolby Vision and HDR10+?

Both technologies, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, pursue the same goal: they want to bring films and series to life on our screens as brilliantly as possible. And not simply by increasing the brightness across the board, but intelligently - scene by scene, sometimes even frame by frame. This so-called "dynamic HDR" ensures that dark scenes do not drown in grey and bright highlights do not burn out.

The difference? Dolby Vision is considered the dominant format in the industry - not least because it has been supported by Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ for years. It is proprietary, heavily regulated and associated with licence costs. HDR10+, on the other hand, is the underdog: open, licence-free, co-developed by Samsung (!) - and so far mainly found on their own televisions.

Which format is better?

Which is better - Dolby Vision or HDR10+ - is not as clear-cut as you might think. Both formats provide dynamic metadata and both can achieve excellent visual results. At least provided that the mastering is right and the display really gets everything out of it that is technically possible.

Dolby Vision has a few advantages on paper: It theoretically supports up to 12-bit colour depth, is more strictly certified and therefore often guarantees more consistent results. HDR10+ can also do this, but - like Dolby Vision - is almost always implemented with 10 bits in practice. This is because neither current TVs nor common mastering systems utilise the full potential of the formats. Differences can usually only be determined in direct comparison. And even then, they are often marginal. The industry has long been committed to Dolby Vision, but the Netflix deal has given HDR10+ new momentum.

Why is Samsung really so adamant about HDR10+?

The short answer: control. The long answer: Dolby Vision is a proprietary standard that manufacturers have to pay licence fees to Dolby to use. HDR10+, on the other hand, is open, free of charge and was co-developed by Samsung. This is probably the main reason why they don't want to know anything about Dolby Vision on their own devices. For the world's largest TV manufacturer, one thing is clear: it's better to keep the reins in its own hands than to buy into a third-party ecosystem.

Or, as Samsung recently told me in an interview: They don't just want to play along - they want to set the rules of the game themselves.

