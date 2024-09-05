HMD Fusion: This smartphone has the right case for every occasion

The HMD Fusion is a simple smartphone, but can be optimised for different purposes with interchangeable covers.

The covers of the HMD Fusion offer more than just visual changes. They are designed to optimise the smartphone for different scenarios. I was able to get a first impression of them at the IFA trade fair.

With covers for a modular smartphone

The HMD Fusion is not complete without a case. The core is protected against splash water in accordance with IP54 and is already comfortable to hold. However, the manufacturer recommends at least a simple cover to protect the smart pins. These come into play when data or energy needs to be transferred to a cover with a function.

The eight smart pins on the back of the core of the HMD Fusion.

Source: Jan Johannsen

HMD has three cases for demonstration. The first adds wireless charging to the smartphone. However, without Qi 2 and therefore only with up to 5 watts, but with magnetic pins for attaching to the charger. There is also a ruggedised case that gives the smartphone IP68 certification and therefore waterproofness. It also supports wireless charging, has a freely programmable button and an additional USB-C port. The third "case" is a controller for gaming.

This case upgrades wireless charging, albeit only with five watts, but at least with a magnetic holder.

Source: Jan Johannsen

HMD plans to develop further cases for the Community based on ideas from the community. The company is considering a camera handle, a projector, a headphone case or solar cells, among other things. The manufacturer has released the entire standard behind the smartphones to third parties so that they can develop their own cases with functions for the smartphone.

This is not the first gaming controller for a smartphone.

Source: Jan Johannsen

In addition, the Fusion is said to be as easy to repair as the HMD Skyline. It is sufficient to loosen a few screws and a plug connection to replace the display, for example. The necessary spare parts will be available to buy from iFixit for seven years.

With the Rugged case, ideally no repair is necessary at all.

Source: Jan Johannsen

The HMD Fusion will cost 249 euros and will be available in the coming weeks. The manufacturer expects the cases to cost between 50 and 100 euros.

Not an exciting smartphone without a case

With its features, the Fusion is on the borderline between an entry-level and mid-range smartphone. It has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90 hertz. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is used as the processor. Depending on the configuration variant, it is supported by four, six, eight or twelve gigabytes of RAM. The internal memory for data is 128 or 256 gigabytes in size.

The screws on the back can be loosened for easy repair.

Source: Jan Johannsen

The 108-megapixel main camera has a second lens - probably for depth of field information in portrait shots. The front camera takes selfies with 50 megapixels. The HMD Fusion charges its 5000 mAh battery with up to 33 watts. Android 14 is installed ex works. The manufacturer promises two Android updates and three years of security updates.