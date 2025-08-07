News + Trends 16 3

Hover Air Aqua: This camera drone should feel at home in the water

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 7.8.2025

A drone that loves the water: the new Hover Air Aqua is designed to give water sports enthusiasts a new way of taking videos and photos. And it can even take off from the water.

Drones and water sports: it hasn't been a great love affair so far. Time and again, the drones would dive because the sensors were disturbed by the reflective surface of the water (I speak from experience). There were only a few waterproof options, especially for amateur photographers. And these left a lot to be desired.

The company Zero Zero Robotics now wants to change that. And has announced a camera drone that is made for action-packed scenes on the water. It is aimed at surfers, kiters, wingfoilers and anyone who wants to capture their adventures on the water on film. It has not yet been announced when the Hover Air Aqua will be available.

Waterproof with follow mode

According to the company, the camera drone is waterproof in accordance with IP67 and has enough buoyancy to stay on the surface of the water. Thanks to its eye-catching orange colour, it won't get lost easily, even in rough seas.

The Hover Air Aqua can follow kiters or surfers in follow mode without a remote control. The tracking technology should also ensure that even fast manoeuvres are captured on film.

The drone could rival action cameras.

Source: Hover Air

According to Zero Zero Robotics, the drone has a total of 15 fully automatic modes, including a snorkelling and handheld mode. There is also a small controller that can be attached to the upper arm with a Velcro strap. There is a small Amoled display on the drone itself, which is supposed to show a live preview.

With a wind resistance of up to 33 knots (around 61 km/h) and a top speed of 55 km/h, the manufacturer claims that it is also suitable for rough days on the water.

Lightweight and 4K-capable

Thanks to its low weight of less than 249 grams, the Aqua falls into the C0 class. In many countries (including Switzerland and Germany), camera drones in this class can be flown without an A1/A3 certificate of competence, also known as a small drone driving licence.

The Aqua has a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor that can record videos in 4K at up to 100 frames per second. It also supports 10-bit recordings with HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma for HDR recordings) and H-LOG colour profiles for subsequent colour processing. According to Zero Zero Robotics, the lens should also be equipped with water-optimised optics.

Header image: Hover Air

