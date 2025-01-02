How sportswear became fashion

Outdoor and sports clothing is increasingly subject to fashion influences. A trend that has become apparent in recent years and recently reached its temporary peak at the ISPO sports trade fair in Munich.

Once a year, the sports industry meets in Munich at the ISPO. New products are presented there, innovative technologies are honoured with an award and the trends of tomorrow are presented. What has already become apparent in recent years has been confirmed this year: Short-term fashion trends are increasingly being reflected in outdoor and sportswear.

Walking through the exhibition halls often feels more like being at a fashion show than a sports fair. A development that began a few years ago. Back then, for example, practically the entire winter sports industry withdrew from ISPO. Atomic, Head, Rossignol and Co. are nowhere to be found in Munich today. Just like ski boots, snowboards or cross-country skis. The gap was mainly filled with fashionable outdoor and sportswear.

Outdoor goes fashion

In recent years, the industry has increasingly focussed on a younger and female audience, as Scott Kaier, press spokesman for Allied Feather + Down confirms. The American down manufacturer develops down for brands such as Jack Wolfskin or the Australian luxury brand Templa the filling material for their jackets.

"Times have changed," says Kaier. Two jackets with the high-tech filling material from Allied Feather + Down were honoured with an ISPO award in Munich in December. "In the past, it was important for outdoor enthusiasts to be recognised as such by their clothing. This is different today." Today, a younger audience in particular would value fashionable outdoor and sports clothing. "We want to develop products that work both in the Alps and on the streets of New York or Tokyo," continues Kaier.

The high-tech down from Allied Feather + Down at the ISPO in Munich.

Fashion meets high-tech

However, it's not all about looks, even if the current trend towards so-called puffer jackets may take some getting used to. Especially on the mountain. The inside of these fashionable pieces is usually packed full of functional high-tech.

According to Scott Kaier, Allied Feather + Down uses 1000-fill down, which is traceable and has been treated with ExpeDRY Ultra-Dry technology, for its award-winning jackets. According to the spokesperson, this water-repellent and chemical-free technology is based on gold particles that are permanently bonded to the duck and goose down. This prevents moisture and the body's own water vapour from condensing so that it evaporates more easily.

The second award-winning jacket is a product that is 99 per cent compostable. Only a small metal part on the zip does not disintegrate. "The rest of the jacket is completely degraded after five years in an anaerobic environment," says Scott Kaier. Burying instead of throwing away is the motto at the end of its service life.

Short-term trends vs sustainability

Outdoor and sportswear is a question that divides opinion as to whether it should look fashionable or not. However, short-term fashion trends that change every few years do not promote the longevity of products. On the contrary. They undermine the industry's own efforts to produce sustainable and environmentally friendly clothing. But they do promote short-term sales.