Husqvarna brings new robotic lawnmowers to the lawn

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 19.2.2025

For the new gardening season, Husqvarna is expanding its line-up of robotic lawn mowers and announcing AI technology for the professionals.

Perfectly mowed lawns are simply a better place to bolt. Swedish manufacturer Husqvarna is therefore introducing two new greenkeepers, the 405XE NERA and 305E NERA automowers, which are designed for smaller garden areas.

The two new models are part of the NERA series, all of which are due to receive a system update in spring. This will give the manufacturer the option of systematic mowing, i.e. path by path. Until now, the NERA mowers have worked exclusively according to the "chaos principle" in order to achieve a carpet-like finish.

Compact models for the smaller garden

The features of the two models are congruent in many respects. The main difference with the 405XE NERA is object recognition, which the 305E NERA lacks. The robots are designed for areas of up to 600 square metres. After the system update, the performance should increase to up to 900 square metres.

The cutting height is electrically adjusted between 20 and 55 millimetres on both devices. According to the manufacturer, slopes of up to 30 degrees are no problem for the mowers. The working areas are defined virtually via app or cable. The installation material must be purchased separately.

The 405XE NERA has object detection and the option for mobile radio. The 305E Nera lacks both

Source: Husqvarna

There is another difference in connectivity. In addition to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the 405XE NERA also offers a mobile phone connection. The 305E NERA only communicates via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. What the devices have in common is IPx5 certification. This allows the devices to be cleaned with a water hose.

The use of Husqvarna's so-called "EdgeCut" technology is also identical. This is used whenever the mower approaches a physical or virtual boundary. The robot then makes a wide turn with the rear so that the cutting disc can cut close to the boundary.

Upgrade for the all-wheel drive model

The Automower 435X AWD NERA is a further development of a predecessor model. The most important new feature is mowing with virtual boundaries, which are defined via the app and are based on the EPOS system, which is also used by other manufacturers.

The Automower 435X AWD can work with virtual boundaries. It is not possible to retrofit the predecessor.

Source: Husqvarna

Thanks to its all-wheel drive, the robot can climb slopes of up to 70 per cent. The manufacturer specifies an area coverage of 3500 square metres in chaos mode and 5000 square metres in systematic mode.

The electric cutting height adjustment allows settings between 30 and 70 millimetres. The model has ultrasonic object detection. Communication takes place via Bluetooth and mobile radio.

It is not possible to retrofit the previous model with wireless limiters.

A recommended retail price has not yet been set.

AI technology announced for the next generation

Another announcement from Husqvarna concerns the upcoming models for the 2026 season: "Vision Technology" will use artificial intelligence and infrared night vision to differentiate between objects and living creatures. When recognising animals such as hedgehogs, the devices will keep their distance and return to the location later. For immovable objects such as garden furniture, the manufacturer promises precise manoeuvring around them.

The data is to be processed exclusively in the device. Husqvarna plans to use the AI technology initially in the model series developed for professional applications such as football pitches or golf courses.

Header image: Husqvarna

