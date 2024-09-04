IFA 2024: Devolo presents network products and 5G routers

At IFA, Devolo is presenting a whole range of new devices, including powerline plugs with WiFi 6, as well as breaking new ground with its first 5G router.

Devolo is celebrating a small comeback at IFA 2024 in Berlin. After a difficult period - Devolo had to file for bankruptcy twice - things are apparently looking up again for the long-established German company. The Aachen-based company is presenting six new devices just in time for the trade fair. The company is even venturing into new territory with a 5G router.

Internet for the holiday home

The WiFi 6 Router 3600 5G LTE is Devolo's debut in the router sector. If you have a holiday home or are staying in an AirBnB without an internet connection, you can still use it to access fast internet - without draining your mobile battery with hours of hotspot sessions.

The WiFi 6 Router 3600 5G LTE can be operated with a SIM card.

Source: Devolo

The router supports the 3G/4G/5G network and has a SIM port. You can therefore order a data SIM or a second SIM card for your regular plan from your provider and use it to surf the web. To connect your device to the router, you can either use Wi-Fi - the router supports the Wi-Fi 6 standard - or a LAN port. Devolo has installed two of these, one with 2.5 Gbit/s and one with 1 Gbit/s. The maximum surfing speed via WiFi 6 is 3600 Mbit/s.

The WiFi 6 Router 3600 5G LTE will be released at the end of the year and will cost 399 euros. The Swiss price is not yet known, but is not expected to differ greatly from the euro price.

When the flat is too angled: new Powerline flagship

Devolo is also launching a new powerline model: the Magic 2 WiFi 6 next. You plug the device into the socket. This distributes the internet signal to counterparts at other sockets via the power grid. The maximum speed is 2.4 Gbit/s. In addition to WiFi, there are also two LAN ports (RJ45), each with a maximum speed of one Gbit/s.

With powerline adapters, the signal is forwarded via the socket.

Source: Devolo

The Devolo Magic 2 WiFi 6 will be available at the end of the year. You can choose between a single adapter (189.90 euros), a starter kit with two devices (249.90 euros) and a multi-room kit with three adapters (429.90 euros). Here, too, the Swiss prices have not yet been finalised.