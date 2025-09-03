News + Trends 3 0

IFA 2025: Aventho 200, Amiron 200 and Amiron Zero are the new Beyerdynamic trio

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 3.9.2025

Beyerdynamic is presenting three new headphones at IFA 2025 - from affordable ANC over-ears to stylish clip models for sports and everyday use.

At the IFA in the German capital, Beyerdynamic is showing off three new headphones: the Aventho 200 over-ear, the open-ear Amiron 200 earbuds and the Amiron Zero, which you clip onto your ear.

Aventho 200: Foldable over-ear with monster battery

The Aventho 200 is aimed at over-ear enthusiasts who are often on the move - the Aventho 200 can be folded up quite small on the aluminium bracket and then transported in the enclosed bag. The headphones are fitted with 45-millimetre drivers, which are designed to provide rich bass and clearly defined highs. It comes with active noise cancelling for peace and quiet when you're out and about, and a transparency mode is also included so that you can hear outside noises if necessary.

A highlight for me: the replaceable battery. It lasts up to 63 hours with ANC off and 40 hours with ANC. If you remove the ear cushion, you can take out the battery module and replace it. You can get a replacement from the manufacturer. Bluetooth 5.4 with Multipoint and Google Fast Pair increase convenience. The Aventho 200 will be released in black and Nordic grey in the fourth quarter of 2025 and will start at a price of 249 euros. A Swiss franc price is not yet available.

Foldable and with a killer battery: the Aventho 200.

Source: Beyerdynamic

Amiron 200: open-ear - also with a monster battery

Beyerdynamic is launching the Amiron 200 for runners and fitness fans. The earbud fits snugly around the ear thanks to a headband and thus remains stable during fast movements. The open design ensures that you can hear the surrounding noise. You avoid impact noise and hear traffic noise and other ambient sounds. There are no attachments to put in your ear

Open architecture for jogging: Amiron 200.

Source: Beyerdynamic

With IP54 certification, the Amiron 200 can withstand sweat and rain showers. The battery life is up to 36 hours - including recharging in the case. The Amiron 200 will also be released in the fourth quarter of 2025 - the price is 175 euros.

Amiron Zero: the ear clip with music

Amiron Zero uses a clip design in which the small speakers sit outside the ear. You clip it to your ear like a pearl earring. The advantage: less pressure on your ear and no plug that presses in your ear.

Clipping onto the ear to prevent pressure in the ear: Amiron Zero.

Source: Beyerdynamic

These also have IP54 protection and a battery life of around 20 hours. These headphones will also be launched in the fourth quarter and cost 149 euros.

Header image: Beyerdynamic

