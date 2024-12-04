Ikea's cult bag "Frakta" gets its own pop-up

"A new pop-up for the most iconic bag in the world" - with these words, Ikea invites you to its "Hus of Frakta". A shop that revolves solely around the ever-popular blue plastic bag.

For 1 francs or 1.50 euros, it's yours, the iconic cobalt blue "Frakta" bag from Ikea. A pretty fair price when you consider that it transports your laundry to the laundry room, your empties to the bottle bank and basically any other bulky item, no matter where. Not for nothing is it one of the most used bags in the world according to Ikea.

Now, almost 40 years after its launch, "Frakta" is finally getting the attention it deserves: its own pop-up shop in London. More precisely, in Oxford Street, one of the busiest shopping streets in the Westminster district.

You enter the "Hus of Frakta" through a glass double door, walk across blue carpets, along blue walls and shelves. You can - as a matter of honour - purchase a "Frakta" bag (or two, or three), have it personalised with your initials, indulge your ASMR passion during the "Frakta" walk along rustling blue curtains and be inspired by a selection of other blue products. There will even be a candy wall with blue candy floss.

This VIP treatment is no coincidence. After all, the practical all-purpose bag has already been reinterpreted in several special editions and even cheekily copied by Spanish luxury brand Balenciaga.

The good old standard model is now available until March 2025 in the "Hus of Frakta" at 216 Oxford Street, with work already underway on a brand new Ikea store right next door. Opening date: Spring 2025.