I'll take a closer look at them! 5 Essence novelties that have me hooked

Natalie Hemengül Translation: machine translated 18.8.2025

This autumn, many new products are joining the range of my favourite drugstore brand. I have my eye on these five Essence novelties.

Princesses in a double pack

I am always happy to recommend the Volume Mascara from Essence's «Lash-Princess» line because the value for money is simply top. A new addition to the flagship range is «False Lash Effect», which will soon be available in a burgundy shade as well as classic black. Also on my wish list: the «Slim Brush Long & Curl Mascara», also part of the Lash Princess family. Thanks to its extra-slim brush, it is definitely perfect for applying mascara to the short lashes on the lower curl. Thanks to the waterproof formula, the mascara should also not wear off or smudge easily.

In the centre: the new Burgundy shade.

Source: Essence Ideal for the short lashes on the lower lid: the narrow, wired brush of the new Long & Curl Mascara.

Source: Essence

Hold for the brows

I could swear that Essence has presented this product to us before. Maybe in an old, limited edition collection? Or did I just dream it? The fact is: The «Brow Lift & Freeze Glue» has a 3-in-1 applicator that is supposed to make it easier for you to style and set your eyebrows in a laminated look. Essence promises a transparent formula and ultra-strong hold without crumbling. Just what I'm looking for now that my brow gel is coming to an end.

This will definitely make your brow styling a breeze.

Source: Essence The pocket knife among the applicators: Here you can choose from three different brushes for brow styling.

Source: Essence

Uneven complexion? Sponge over it!

Essence launches a cushion foundation, yay! The handy concept, clearly inspired by the K-Beauty hype, is (still) rather rare among drugstore brands. The launch is therefore all the more exciting. The compact jar contains an applicator, mirror and a sponge pad soaked in foundation. Essence describes the texture as light. The coverage? Medium. The make-up is said to leave a natural, fresh finish that is water-resistant and long-lasting, according to the brand. A real shame: the colour selection leaves a lot to be desired with seven rather light shades.

The cushion is covered with a honeycomb pattern.

Source: Essence

Who's shining like that here?

The transparent «All about matt» fixing powder is an Essence classic that mattifies the skin. Now the brand is bringing some variety into the game: «All about Soft Glow!» is the shimmering sister of the drugstore favourite. If the matte look is too one-dimensional for you, you can conjure up glamour and freshness on your face with this water-resistant finishing powder.

Matte or glowy: a powder for every preference.

Source: Essence

Colour that leaves a lasting impression

Milk Makeup has shown the way, Essence is following suit. At least that's what I think. Because the two «What a Tint Staining Lip & Cheek Tints» don't appear to be ordinary sticks. Rather, they are reminiscent of the flexible jelly formula that has conquered the markets in recent months. Jelly for make-up, so to speak. Have I drawn the right conclusions? We'll see. By the way: Compared to liquid or cream products, tints are particularly long-lasting products that colour the skin slightly. So be careful when applying. Correcting mistakes could be difficult.

Shown here without the cap: Raspberry Vibes.

Source: Essence Whether Grapefruit Bliss smells as fruity as it's called?

Source: Essence

The products will be available on Galaxus from September.

Header image: Essence

