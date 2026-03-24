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Intensive sprint training to help combat anxiety disorders

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 24.3.2026

It sounds paradoxical: high-intensity training such as short, intense sprints are said to reduce the frequency of panic attacks. Researchers in Brazil have now shown this in a study.

A racing heart, shortness of breath, sweating: these are the classic physical symptoms of a panic attack. Or reactions to a short, sharp sprint.

At first glance, it therefore seems absurd to recommend a high-intensity workout as a therapeutic measure for people with a diagnosed panic disorder. And to deliberately put them in the physical state that accompanies the anxiety attacks - or even exacerbates them.

However, this is exactly what scientists from the Faculty of Medicine at the University of São Paulo in Brazil have done. With astonishing results: regular training with 30-second sprints reduced the number of panic attacks more than progressive muscle relaxation, which was practised by the control group.

Interventions through running or relaxation

For the study, the researchers recruited 72 women and men between the ages of 21 and 51 who had been diagnosed with panic disorder. They were randomly divided into two groups. 37 participants followed a sports protocol for twelve weeks, alternating between walking and 30-second sprints. The other group completed a standardised programme of progressive muscle relaxation, a technique that has been shown to be effective for anxiety disorders has proven to be effective.

The idea behind the breathtaking, intensive workouts against panic attacks is based on interoceptive exposure therapy, in which affected people are confronted with anxiety-inducing sensations such as breathlessness. This is intended to help them get used to the triggers and perceive them as less threatening.

Intensive training reduces the severity and frequency of panic attacks

In the current study, improvements were seen in both groups after twelve weeks and in the follow-up test after 24 weeks. However, the frequency and severity of anxiety and panic attacks decreased significantly more in the sprint group than in the muscle relaxation group. In addition, the mood of the participants in this group improved more than that of the control group. By their own admission, they enjoyed the sprints, which increases the chances that they will continue to do them after the end of the study.

The sprints do not have to take place in a clinical setting, but could be incorporated into everyday life, commented Ricardo William Muotri, lead researcher of the study, in a release. Positive side effect: this type of training also improves cardiovascular health.

Header image: Shutterstock

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