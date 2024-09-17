iOS 18 is here: everything you need to know about the update

iOS 18 is now available for installation. Find out what new functions the update brings, how to use them and which iPhones support them here.

At the beginning of June, Apple introduced iOS 18 and finalised it in partial public beta versions over the summer. You can now install the update on your iPhone - Settings -> General -> Software update. However, some functions are missing on older models and you will still have to wait for Apple Intelligence with the iPhone 16.

The new functions of iOS 18

With iOS 18, there are more ways to personalise the Homescreen. You can now position apps and widgets completely freely, give the app logos a new monochrome look and hide their labels in favour of larger icons.

Guide iOS 18: how to customise the home screen to your taste by Jan Johannsen

The Control Centre can be customised for the first time. You can add and remove controls and change their arrangement. And you can now also select even more apps as shortcuts on the lock screen. However, the number of two shortcuts remains unchanged.

Guide iOS 18: how to customise the Control Centre to your taste by Jan Johannsen

Locked apps are designed to better protect your privacy if you let go of your unlocked smartphone. You can also secure apps with Face ID or even move them to a hidden folder whose content is also only visible after unlocking with Face ID.

Guide iOS 18: Locking and hiding apps - how it works by Jan Johannsen

In the Messages app (Messages) you get new possibilities for more emotions and effects. In "Tabbacks" - a quick reply bar - you can now access all emojis. Add more movement to your texts with effects: Specify an animation for individual words, such as "explode" or "bounce". If you want to reply at a specific time, you can add a time and date to your message.

From iPhone 14 onwards, Apple smartphones can send SOS messages via satellites in an emergency. Apple is expanding this with iOS 18 to include conventional text messages with end-to-end encryption.

For communication with non-iPhones, iOS 18 supports the RCS standard, which Google, among others, uses for its Messages app. RCS enables the sending of more media than SMS and MMS and more reliable group messages.

There is a new organisation in the Mail app. It now categorises emails into primary - for the most important content - as well as transactions, updates and advertising. For the last three, it also summarises several messages from one sender.

The Map app brings new topographical maps and the option to create your own hiking routes - including offline access.

With the Wallet app, you can exchange money with other iPhone users without having to provide your mobile number. Simply hold the iPhones together and confirm using the button on the side.

The Photos app has been given a completely new look. Apple has mainly worked on the overview. For example, the app is sorted by different categories:

Memories

Trips

People and pets

Days gone by

You can also switch back and forth between different days, display image collages and share the whole thing at the touch of a button.

The new look of the Photos app.

Source: Apple

In Safari there is a new option to make annoying things like adverts, newsletter notifications or pop-ups disappear. "Distraction Control" sounds much better than the German translation "Ablenkende Objekte ausblenden".

Guide Adverts and the like: How iOS 18 makes annoying things disappear from websites by Jan Johannsen

The new Passwords app is designed to make it even easier to access passwords and other login information. It works across all devices in the Apple universe and warns against bad and leaked passwords. Above all, it is likely to be a major competitor to the previously established password managers.

The Notes app solves maths formulas and equations as you type them in.

The Calendar app is linked to the Reminders app and displays appointments and tasks from it.

There is guest access for the Home app with iOS 18. This allows you to authorise others to access your smart devices. For example, if they visit you and water the flowers for you.

The Game Mode activates automatically as soon as you start a game. It minimises the background activities of the iPhone so that more performance is available for the game. It is also designed to reduce latency to Bluetooth-connected controllers and headphones.

With an iPhone 15 Pro or newer smartphone, you can now record 3D videos for playback on the Apple Vision Pro.

iPhone Mirroring allows you to control your iPhone from your Mac. The iPhone does not need to be unlocked or in the same room for this.

Apple Intelligence: AI is still a long way off

At launch, Apple Intelligence is not yet part of the scope of iOS 18. Apple is expected to release the first of its new AI functions in October with iOS 18.1 for the device language "English (USA)". Apple plans to release further features in the following months. Gradually also in other localised English versions for Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa and the UK.

News + Trends Apple launches its AI offensive by Samuel Buchmann

By 2025, Apple Intelligence will be available in Chinese, French, Japanese and Spanish. German is missing from the languages announced so far. Apple also states that "Apple Intelligence is not currently available for iPhone and iPad in the EU". However, the EU rules do not prevent other companies from offering their AI services in Europe. Even if it may still take some time, availability in the EU should only be a matter of time.

Background information Apple is walking the personal intelligence tightrope by Samuel Buchmann

There is another limitation for Apple Intelligence. The AI services do not work on all iPhones with iOS 18, but only on all variants of the iPhone 16 and the Pro models of the iPhone 15.

These iPhones will receive iOS 18

If your iPhone is running iOS 17, you can also install iOS 18. Specifically, this applies to all Apple smartphones released from the iPhone Xs onwards. <p