iOS 26.3 makes it easier to switch to Android

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 12.2.2026

Apple has released iOS 26.3. The update fixes bugs and makes it easier to switch to Android and connect to third-party headphones.

In order to switch from an iPhone to an Android device, an extra app was previously required with «Android Switch». With iOS 26.3, Apple has integrated the function into the operating system. Apple is not acting independently. Google is also building a function into Android that replaces the «Transfer to iOS» app. In future, the change can be made directly during setup - as is usual within the operating systems - and not only after installing an app.

Apple and Google make it easier to switch between iOS and Android

The transfer function in iOS 26.3 transfers photos, messages, notes, apps, phone numbers and eSIMs from an iPhone to an Android smartphone. This does not include health data from the Health app or information about Bluetooth devices.

Which app data is transferred depends on whether an app uses the AppMigrationKit framework. However, many apps load the data after logging in with the existing user account.

The new switch will initially only work with Google's Pixel devices. The function requires the QPR2 version of Android 16 from the beginning of December 2025. Experience shows that other manufacturers will only bring the update to their devices at a later date.

Apple and Google are not voluntarily improving data portability between their systems worldwide. Both companies are responding to pressure from regulatory authorities.

Easier Bluetooth pairing and notifications for smartwatches

Two new features in iOS 26.3 are also the result of pressure from the EU and may only be available there: Third-party providers can now also use pairing via the proximity sensor. Previously, this only worked with AirPods and other Apple accessories. In future, it will also work with headphones, smartwatches and other devices from third-party manufacturers.

For smartwatches from third-party manufacturers, the forwarding of notifications is intended to be fully functional. So far, only the Apple Watch displays all notifications from the iPhone. However, manufacturers such as Garmin, Samsung and Huawei have yet to integrate the function into their watches

iPhones with Apple's C1 or C1X mobile modems will optionally pass on less precise location data to network operators after the update to iOS 26.3. This does not automatically apply to all mobile phone providers. In Germany, for example, only Telekom is participating at the start.

In addition, Apple is fixing bugs with iOS 26.3, for example when changing the window size on the «Liquid Glass» interface. Rumour has it that iOS 26.4 brings major innovations with the new Siri, which is based more on Google's AI assistant Gemini. Experience shows that the .4 version also contains new emojis.

