iPhone volume control no longer works with Spotify Connect

You can only control the volume of Spotify on speakers using a button if you stream the music via AirPlay. According to Spotify, this is due to an interface that Apple no longer supports.

If you use Spotify Connect on an iPhone, you can no longer change the volume using the physical buttons. According to Spotify, Apple is no longer maintaining the interface required for this. Instead, you have to open the app again and move the digital slider. "We are working together on a solution," writes the streaming provider on its support page.

Sonos has also not supported the volume control in its iPhone app for months. Stability problems are cited as the reason. With Apple Music, the volume can still be controlled without any problems when streaming to a HomePod or AppleTV.

Now you have to open the app to change the volume via Spotify Connect.

The restriction for Spotify only applies if an external device - for example a Sonos speaker - streams the music directly and the smartphone only acts as a control centre. If you transfer Spotify to an external speaker via AirPlay, the volume control still works via the buttons. However, experience has shown that the AirPlay connection is less stable than Spotify Connect.

There has been a longstanding dispute between Spotify and Apple. The streaming provider is fighting against Apple's App Store levy. It is payable on all plans taken out in the iPhone app. Spotify wants to redirect users to its own website instead in order to avoid the levy. At least in the EU, there are signs of success for the streaming service.