News + Trends 1 2

It took over 125 years: Miele builds a grill for the first time

Cooking - but outside. Miele is presenting a weatherproof outdoor kitchen at the IFA tech fair in Berlin. The highlight is a grill that automatically regulates the temperature.

In its 125-year history, Miele has never ventured outside. But now the traditional German company is taking a step into the garden - while remaining on familiar terrain. With «Dreams», Miele is launching an outdoor kitchen onto the market. This consists of around a dozen different modules that can be combined with each other as required.

Eleven modules from the sink to the fridge

However, Miele has already had a little help in taking the step outwards. A few years ago, the Germans bought up the start-up Otto Wilde Grillers and gradually integrated it into their own company. The grill brand will be discontinued at the end of the year and Miele Dreams will be established on the market instead.

The modules include several gas barbecues, a sink, an outdoor refrigerator, shelves, a hob and an oven. There are also 60 accessories from barbecue tongs to fastening hooks.

The modules can be put together however you like.

The kitchen blocks can be combined with each other as desired and assembled next to each other or across corners. They have a simple but high-quality design and are weatherproof. You should be able to leave the outdoor kitchen outside all year round.

The centrepiece is the barbecue

The most important element of any outdoor kitchen is, of course, the barbecue. But the Miele Fire Pro IQ is much more than just a gas barbecue. It offers various features that you are also familiar with from a normal kitchen. For example, the barbecue can be cleaned automatically at the touch of a button. Or it automatically heats up to a certain temperature.

The grill automatically heats up to the desired temperature in four zones.

You can grill entire recipes automatically via the Miele app or an integrated touchscreen, and the temperature is regulated automatically in four grilling zones. You can also see whether a burner has ignited or not from the lighting right next to the controls.

The various modules will go on sale from spring and summer 2026. The gas barbecues start at prices from around 4400 euros or francs. The top model will cost around 6000 euros or francs.

I like this article! 1 person likes this article.







