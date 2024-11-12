It's finally doing something useful: the Playstation 5 as a pizza warmer

Why waste the good waste heat of the Playstation 5 and eat cold pizza at the same time? Pizza Hut offers a free solution. All you need is a 3D printer.

The fact that the PS 5 also heats the cosy living room is something that some gamers will certainly appreciate during the cold season. But what about the food, which can get cold while gaming? The fast food chain Pizza Hut has a useful solution to this serious problem. All you need is a 3D printer.

The end result is a pizza warmer that fits perfectly on your Playstation 5 - as long as it's the Slim Edition. It uses the console's fan heat to keep your food warm while you forget about the pizza while virtually exploring, saving or destroying the world. The instructions and necessary files for your printer are available from Pizza Hut as a free download. However, you will need to enter your email address.

Five components for your pizza

The pizza warmer, called Pizzawrmr, consists of five parts that you print out individually. Two heat ducts guide the warm air from the PS5's fan slots into the heat distributor. From there, it is channelled to the outlets inside the pizza warmer. The lid ensures that the heat is retained.

This is how the pizza warmer is made up.

Source: Pizza Hut

Three of the components are relatively large. So that the printer can produce them in one piece, the print bed should have an area of around 400 × 400 millimetres. This is larger than the print bed of average 3D printers for private households. Typical print bed sizes are around 220 to 240 millimetres squared. With the appropriate knowledge, you can cut the large components into several individual parts before printing.

After the successful print, assemble the components and align the Pizzawrmr only with the rear fan of the console. The main weight rests on the surface of the console.

The instructions also provide an important tip for hungry people: before you place the greasy pizza in the warmer, you should line it with aluminium foil. The pizza warmer, the Playsi and your stomach will thank you for it.