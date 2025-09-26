News + Trends 3 0

Japanese mountaineer and historic route inspire Mammut's new capsule collection

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 26.9.2025

Retro design and a combination of tried-and-tested natural fibres and modern materials characterise the Mammut x Nigel Cabourn collection. It was inspired by the Japanese mountaineering pioneer Michiko Imai and an expedition on the north face of the Eiger.

« Japanese mountaineer Michiko Imai was just 27 years old when, 56 years ago, she became the first woman to initiate the ascent of the Japanese Diretissima», a new route on the north face of the Eiger. She had previously been part of the first women's rope team on the north face of the Matterhorn together with Yoshiko Wakayama.

Natural fibres and modern materials

Their achievements and those of their expedition team were the spark that ignited the new Mammut x Nigel Cabourn Capsule Collection. British fashion designer Nigel Cabourn uses tried-and-tested natural fibres such as specially spun cotton, Scottish wool and fabrics from Swiss army blankets for the 12-piece unisex collection. He combines these with modern materials such as Pertex, Quantum lining and water-repellent down. According to Mammut, the aim is to bring together retro design from the 1960s with modern, functional clothing.

Japanese athletes from the Mammut team recreate part of the expedition.

Source: Mammut

The collection is based on historical photos and original items of clothing that Nigel Cabourn has reinterpreted. Among other things, he used an archive of rare collector's items which, according to Mammut, was discovered in an attic in Sheffield, UK.

The direct route through the north face of the Eiger and the Japanese expedition team.

Source: Aus der Sammlung von Takio Kato

Collection presented at London Fashion Week

Paul Cosgrove, Chief Product Officer at Mammut, commented on the background to the collection in a press release: «I was fascinated by the stories about the Eiger. Especially the unique Japanese expedition in 1969, which was led by a woman, among others: Michiko Imai. Their approach and the equipment they used - often homemade or made by farmers from Japan - really impressed me.»

The fact that the limited-edition collection was presented at London Fashion Week in September shows just how much outdoor clothing and fashion have grown together in the meantime. The range includes jackets made from wool and down as well as trousers, jumpers, shirts, base layers and a beanie.

Traditional fabrics such as wool and horn buttons characterise the new collection.

Source: Mammut

Each piece is based on design elements from the past. The blanket jacket, for example, «is a stylistic homage to the traditional Swiss army blanket», writes Mammut. Horn buttons, embroidered eyelets and drawstrings are further borrowings from earlier times of outdoor clothing.

Japanese mountaineering pioneer Michiko Imai at a photo shoot on the north face of the Eiger.

Source: Mammut

The now 83-year-old Michiko was on site at the photo shoot for the collection on the north face of the Eiger. Together with athletes from the Japanese Mammut team. «I am delighted that the collaboration between Mammut and Nigel Cabourn was inspired by the 'Japan-Direttissima'», she is quoted in the press release. She hopes «that it will inspire even more people to get excited about nature and mountaineering».

The Mammut x Nigel Cabourn Capsule Collection will be available from 1 October 2025. It is not yet clear if and when we will have it in our range.

Header image: Mammoth

