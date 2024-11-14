Kassensturz test: Good razors are available for as little as 100 francs

The most expensive razor may have won the big comparison, but there are also good alternatives at a third of the price.

Is it a lorry? No, it's just a shaver. How loud such an electric shaver can get was probably the biggest surprise of the big comparison test with ten models from the TV programme "Kassensturz" and the consumer magazine "Ktipp".

The Braun Series 5 51-B1200s was tested at a distance of ten centimetres.

In the Braun Series 5 51-B1200s, the test laboratory measured almost 79 decibels at a distance of ten centimetres. This is as loud as a passing lorry and is only just below the limit of 80 decibels, which is defined in science as the threshold for "noise".

The volume is of course not the only thing that was tested. Other criteria were:

Depth of shave (daily and every three days)

Skin protection

Operation

Battery

Cleaning and robustness

The most expensive shaver is the test winner

With a score of 5.4 out of a maximum of 6, the Philips SP9840/32 narrowly won the test. However, at a price of around 300 francs, this model is also the most expensive shaver tested.

Shavers EUR 309,13 Philips Series 9000 Prestige 50

Shavers EUR 309,13 Philips Series 9000 Prestige 50

The Philips achieves excellent scores in all areas. The battery life of almost two hours is outstanding, and the device also performs better than all its competitors in terms of operation.

Two cheap but good alternatives

Two models also made it onto the winners' podium with a score of 5.3 each, but with prices of around 100 francs, they are massively cheaper than the test winner. It is interesting to note that although both received the same overall score, they performed very differently in the individual areas.

The Braun Series 5 51-B1200s is the aforementioned lorry among shavers. In other words, it is definitely not for those who are sensitive to noise. Its qualities lie in its thoroughness, which is rated 5.4. No other competitor cuts facial hair so cleanly. The Braun also scored 5.6 for skin-friendliness, the best mark in the test field. Less good is the battery life of 70 minutes.

Shavers EUR 81,51 Braun Series 5 43

Shavers EUR 81,51 Braun Series 5 43

The Philips S5885/25 is similarly affordable, but has its strengths in other areas. For example, the battery life is just as good as the test winner and it is the quietest model tested. The thoroughness of the shave is also still good with a score of 5.1.

Shavers EUR 98,78 Philips Shaver Series 5000 S5885/25 34

Shavers EUR 98,78 Philips Shaver Series 5000 S5885/25 34

Also good, but quite expensive

The Braun Series 9 Pro+ also achieved the grade "good" - i.e. an even 5. In terms of price, however, the model is quite close to the test winner. The Braun can keep up with the best in terms of battery life and handling, but only scored 4.8 in terms of thoroughness.

Shavers EUR 284,04 Braun Series 9 Pro+ 59

Shavers EUR 284,04 Braun Series 9 Pro+ 59

We also have the four models with sufficient grades in our range. The most striking here is certainly the cheapest machine tested, namely the Remington PR1350 Power Series Aqua Plus for around 50 francs. It achieved a score of 4.5 in the test, scoring mediocre in all areas, with only the battery life being above average.

Shavers Remington Ultimate R9 38 Shavers EUR 349,99 Panasonic SCHEERAPPARAAT ES-LS6A-K803 12 Shavers EUR 48,42 Remington Power Series Aqua Plus 3 Shavers EUR 149,99 Panasonic ES-LV69 14

The only model with an unsatisfactory grade you won't find in our range. The Miostar Shave 320 broke in the durability test and therefore slipped into the unsatisfactory range. However, the Miostar also performed significantly worse than all other models in terms of thoroughness.

The test conducted by "Kassensturz" and "Ktipp" had one weak point. The models were only tested for dry shaving, although almost all of them are also suitable for wet shaving. Hardly anyone with sensitive skin will shave dry only on a regular basis. Incidentally, there is also a hybrid form: gentle on the skin without moisturising, but with a pre-shave powder. You can find this test here: