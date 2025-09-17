News + Trends 2 0

Kassensturz tests child trailers: Which two-seater beats the competition?

A bike trailer has to withstand a lot: romping children, heavy luggage and critical test reports. While last year's Stiftung Warentest labelled all tested models as "unsatisfactory", Kassensturz had a different verdict.

Child trailers are the nappy-carrying milk potty pigs in the everyday lives of young parents. I travelled with them every day for years. First with a single-seater from Thule, then briefly with an unsprung two-seater from Leggero, until finally the Thule Chariot Cougar 2 provided faithful service for a long time. It wasn't perfect either, some things are annoying with every model. That's why practical tests are important, such as those carried out by Kassensturz together with TCS and Velojournal.

On the one hand, five cyclists were allowed to do what you do with child trailers in everyday life: mount them on the bike, adjust the straps, convert them into a buggy, fold them up, fix the brakes and pack the luggage compartment full. On the other hand, two experts scrutinised the quality and handling characteristics. How good are the braking systems, the suspension and the seating comfort? Practical questions. I like the approach.

Different standards, different results

Despite the best models in the Kassensturz test, we still have a reference to a poor Stiftung Warentest rating in our range. This is due to perfluorinated and polyfluorinated alkyl compounds (PFAS). In July 2024, the consumer organisation found harmful substances using new test methods and therefore gave otherwise good trailers a poor rating across the board «»

I'll tell you how the surprised manufacturers reacted at the end of this article. But first, let's take a look at the Kassensturz judgement.

Suspension child trailers

Suspension models not only reduce the risk of tipping over, they are also more comfortable on tarmac. That's why I quickly ended my brief intermezzo with the unsprung Leggero back then. Although the suspended models are more expensive, they occupy the top three places in the test field.

Thule Chariot Cab: 70/100 points

Bike trailers EUR 1039,98 Thule Chariot Cab 113

The suspension, the luggage compartment and the adjustable seat angle are praised. There is also a hard shell in the footwell, i.e. where the children get in and out. The dismantled drawbar can be transported in a holder when you convert the trailer into a buggy. However, the rubber strap of the hitch lock and the high weight of 19 kilograms were annoying.

Almost everything as I know it and would sign it. At first glance, I think the side zip fasteners on the hood are better than before. In my experience, Velcro and clamp solutions pop open as soon as a child's foot kicks them hard. This is the only point that would make me a little sceptical about the second-placed model.

Croozer Kid Keeke: 69/100 points

Bike trailers Croozer Kid Keeke 2 Mountain grey

The price-performance winner in the test: suspension, clutch system and ride comfort are rated better than the competition. Also interesting: the clutch can be secured with a lock. The seatbelt buckles are considered cumbersome, and it is hardly possible to convert it into a buggy (fit the front wheel and remove the drawbar) when fully loaded.

Burley D'Lite X: 64/100 points

Bike trailers EUR 1629,– Burley D'Lite X, Gris-Vert 6

The test subjects praised this trailer for the best seating comfort, plenty of space, the adjustable seat angle and the suspension. However, the drawbar is difficult to adjust and remains attached even when used as a buggy. In addition, nothing bulky can be transported in the luggage compartment.

Suspension trailers

This is where the price and comfort limits come into play. The unsprung models are worthwhile if you are only travelling with the trailer occasionally and only on well-surfaced roads. TCS test manager Stefan Eichenberger says in the Kassensturz article that «an inexpensive trailer is sufficient for city driving. Anyone travelling over gravel should consider whether a trailer with suspension makes more sense.» As a frequent traveller, I wouldn't have wanted to do without suspension even in the city.

Thule Courier: 61/100 points

Bike trailers Thule Courier 20

Even the name suggests that things are a little more rustic here. The Courier is easy to assemble, can be used very well as a transport trailer and can be converted for four-legged friends with the dog set. However, the model has no suspension and a parking brake that has to be operated by hand instead of foot. And it is so uncomfortable that, according to Kassensturz, there is even a risk of injury.

Hauck Dryk Duo: 56/100 points

Bike trailers EUR 366,01 Hauck Dryk Duo Melange Grey 22

The good foot brake, on the other hand, is emphasised in the Hauck Dryk Duo. The cheapest model tested also has the largest load capacity with a maximum of 50 kilograms and is easy to fold. However, the trailer itself (18.7 kg) and the conversion to a buggy are heavy. In addition, the harness height is difficult to adjust and the zip is vulnerable as it is constantly under tension.

Hamax Traveller: 55/100 points

Bike trailers hamax Traveller 59

At 13.2 kilograms, the lightest of the trailers tested. However, it is not waterproof; the rain cover must be ordered separately. Other points of criticism: tippy when the luggage compartment is loaded, tedious disassembly of the drawbar and the worst baby holder.

And what about the pollutants?

The devaluation by Stiftung Warentest is harsh when you consider that the products tested fulfil all legal requirements. The trailers criticised do not directly endanger their occupants. However, perfluorinated and polyfluorinated alkyl compounds (PFAS) released into the environment pose a potential risk to human health. They can pollute water and soil and also reach humans and animals via the food chain. This is why they are rightly the focus of consumer protection organisations.

On the other hand, consumer protection organisations are also facing criticism of their rating system. One father was stunned by the rating on test.de «» , although according to Stiftung Warentest there is no acute health risk for children. The environmental problem is unquestionably important, but safety must not become a secondary issue. However, this is not reflected in the score, as the pollutant score is made the overall score.

Why not separate product safety and environmental aspects - with two ratings? As it is now, the result is neither helpful nor differentiated. User Thornfist auf test.de

The manufacturers would probably also have found this fairer, as consumer advocates criticise faster than they can react. Then the headlines are already out in the world.

Statements from the manufacturers

The industry magazine velobiz.de has analysed the case. On the one hand, all manufacturers concerned emphasise that they produce in compliance with the law. On the other hand, they are endeavouring to respond to the criticism and meet new requirements.

Hamax claims to have learnt at a meeting with Stiftung Warentest that a new chemical test method was being used. This was unknown to several accredited testing institutes. They want to discuss and evaluate with the relevant authorities and testing institutes which test method should be used for future tests.



Thule states that all new products containing textiles will be designed to exclude PFAS. In addition, the manufacturer intends to update existing products, «to reduce or eliminate the use of PFAS».

Croozer has set up an interdisciplinary working group to optimise the management of harmful substances so that it can immediately take account of the dynamically evolving legal requirements. -

So something is happening. If your children are small now, that's of little use to you. But perhaps it helps to know the various test results and background information to give you a good overview of the market. The classification of the Fahrrad & Familie association also helps with this.

