Lego announces "Bluey" sets

Children will soon be able to play out the adventures of the little blue dog "Bluey" with Lego. The first sets are due to go on sale this year.

Lego has announced six products based on the popular children's series "Bluey". The presentation of the sets from the "Lego Duplo" and "Lego 4+" product lines is planned for this spring. The sales launch is scheduled for later this year.

In the animated series, the dog "Bluey Christine Heeler" experiences many adventures with her younger sister Bingo and her parents Bandit and Chilli. Although she is afraid to try something new, her curiosity often wins out.

The series, which is broadcast worldwide, has become a real hit. In 2024, it was the most-watched series on "Disney+".

"Bluey" on the big screen and in the nursery

"Bluey" loves to imagine what it would be like to be an adult. She sometimes slips into the role of a taxi driver or hotel receptionist. The 154 episodes to date focus on role play, fantasy and everyday family life.

At the end of December, Disney announced that a cinema film featuring the stories of Bluey and her family to the big screen, as my colleague Anne has reported.

