Lego announces X-Men set: X-Mansion with ten minifigures

With the X-Mansion from Lego, the next building set for adults from the Marvel universe is in the starting blocks.

Good news for fans of the X-Men animated series: Danish toy manufacturer Lego has announced the Marvel X-Mansion as a building set for adults. The two-storey building, which is predominantly orange in colour, will consist of a total of 3093 bricks. The Lego number is 76294.

The X-Mansion is not just a normal school, but a special school for young people with special abilities, known as mutants. The building is Professor Xavier's old house. He has transformed it into a school and home for young mutants, which he runs himself. Lego now incorporates many of the school's special features into his building set.

Detailed furnished rooms

On the upper floor you will find Professor X's laboratory, Wolverine's room and a medical laboratory. The lobby, a classroom and the library are located on the ground floor. To the left of the X-Men's imposing estate is the infamous Danger Room: this is where the X-Men train for real dangers. Hidden behind a sliding door is a training arena with flexible walls and furnishings that adapt to the mutants' needs. Lego has added interactive functions to the set, including an interactive whiteboard and a simulated roof collapse. There is a lever at the back of the Mansion that you can use to make the dome of the school collapse.

View of the training facility

Source: Lego

Colleague Luca Fontana has also already tested a Lego house from the Marvel universe.

Product test Sanctum Sanctorum: the perfect Lego set for Marvel fans by Luca Fontana

Ten minifigures and one Sentinel

The set contains ten minifigures: Professor X, Wolverine with motorbike, Jean Grey, Cyclops, Storm, Gambit, Rogue, Iceman, Bishop and Magneto. Gambit, Bishop, Iceman and Professor X appear as Lego figures for the first time.

The Mansion also includes a very large Sentinel, a buildable robot modelled on the series.

Ten mini-figures are included in the set

Source: Lego

When assembled, the Mansion measures 40 x 25 x 27 centimetres.

The set will initially be available to Lego Insiders customers from 1 November 2024. It will then cost 329.99 euros or 349 francs. After that, the set will probably be available exclusively from Lego for three months. You will probably find it at Galaxus from February 2025.