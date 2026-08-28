News + Trends 4 1

Lego is finally turning Mario into a minifigure

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 28.8.2026

Since 2020, Mario has been hopping through Lego courses as an electronic figure. From 2027, minifigures will take center stage: Lego is releasing eight new sets. The manufacturer has not stated what will happen to the existing interactive system.

For a plumber, Mario has been quite large in Lego terms so far. When Lego and Nintendo launched their joint theme world in 2020, the video game hero did not get a minifigure. Instead, a significantly larger electronic action figure appeared with displays in its eyes, mouth, and belly, a speaker, and a sensor.

LEGO EUR 47,14 LEGO Mario Kart - Interactive LEGO Mario & Standard Kart LEGO Super Mario 9

Its sensor recognizes colors and reads action codes. In the process, the figure collects digital coins and plays sounds. Classic minifigures were missing for six years. That will change on January 1, 2027.

Lego had already teased a first Mario minifigure in March. Now, the manufacturer has unveiled eight new sets at Gamescom. Lego calls the sets a «refresh» of the theme world. In the future, playing with minifigures will be the focus.

Eight sets between 10 and 100 francs

The cheapest set is «Mario's Pipe Jump» with 61 pieces for just under ten francs. In it, Mario jumps out of a green pipe. If you press a lever, a Goomba is knocked out of the way.

Lego

At the other end of the range is «Fire Mario and Bowser's Castle». The set contains 850 pieces, costs just under 100 francs directly from Lego at launch, and brings Fire Mario, Peach, Bowser, Koopa, and Goomba together.

Lego

Priced in between are three «Mario Kart» sets, a beach adventure, Mario's house with Yoshi, and a battle between Fire Luigi and Koopa. Two of the new releases are suitable for children aged four and up – a first for the Super Mario series.

Lego

Each of the eight sets contains at least one minifigure. Mario and Luigi are available in several variants, including in their fire outfits. Mario also appears in swimming trunks. In addition, there are Peach, Toad, Yoshi, and Bowser Jr.

Lego

Bowser remains significantly larger and comes as an oversized Lego figure. Koopas, Goombas, and other creatures complement the sets as smaller figures or built models.

Lego

Nevertheless, Mario and his friends are not entirely ordinary minifigures. Specially molded heads sit on the familiar bodies. Lego is also introducing new elements for turtle shells and question mark blocks.

Less technology, of all times

The change of course comes at a striking time. With «Smart Play», Lego is currently building a new interactive platform. The Smart Brick reacts to movements and figures with light and sound. After Star Wars, Lego also expanded the system to Pokémon in August.

News + Trends Lego makes Pokémon interactive with "Smart Play" Ramon Schneider 10 likes 10 5 comments 5

With Super Mario, Lego is heading in the other direction with the new sets. «Smart Play» does not appear in the product information released so far. Lego also does not say whether the existing Mario system will continue to run alongside the new figure world.

For the time being, Lego is pursuing two opposing approaches: more technology with Smart Play, less technology with Super Mario.

What will become of the old system

Lego speaks of a refresh, but not a farewell. The announcement leaves open whether the electronic figures will remain in the range in 2027 and work with the new sets. Lego also does not say whether it will continue to support the app.

I specifically asked the manufacturer. However, there was no answer by the time this article was published. For everyone with an existing collection, this is more than a detail. If the electronic figures remain available, Lego is adding a second play principle to its Mario world. If they disappear, a six-year-old system ends while Lego is already building the next one with «Smart Play».

The only thing that is clear is that Mario will also fit into the standard minifigure format in the future. Lego still has to explain whether his electronic predecessor will continue to play alongside it or disappear down the pipe.

Which do you prefer: classic minifigures or the electronic course? Write it in the comments.

Header image: Lego

I like this article! 4 people like this article







