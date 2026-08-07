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Lego
News + Trends
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Lego builds the Ministry of Magic. Cornelius Fudge is missing.

Ramon Schneider
7.8.2026
Translation: machine translated

Lego celebrates 25 years of Harry Potter with a Ministry of Magic made of 3491 pieces for 479 francs. London, the Ministry, and the Department of Mysteries are spread across three levels. Of all people, Cornelius Fudge is left out of the cast.

A public toilet is rarely the most exciting detail of a Lego set. In the new Ministry of Magic, however, it leads directly to work. If you trigger the trapdoor under the toilet, the minifigure falls into the fireplace.

Lego
Lego

Three levels between London and the Underworld

Lego introduced the collector's edition 25 years after the first Harry Potter film. Its 3491 pieces are spread over three levels. Upstairs are a subway station, the red phone booth, and the toilet. In the middle are the atrium, offices, and courtroom. Below that are the Hall of Prophecies with collapsing shelves and the archway with the veil.

The finished model measures 51 × 35 × 15 centimeters. Regular sales start on September 1st. Lego charges 479 Swiss francs or 429.99 euros. The set is currently not available at Galaxus. Lego does not supply rare collector sets like this directly to us. We are trying to obtain it through other suppliers, but cannot promise its inclusion in our assortment.

Lego
Lego

14 figures and noticeable gaps

The set contains 14 minifigures. Arabella Figg and the Death Eater Antonin Dolohov are available as minifigures for the first time. Kingsley Shacklebolt's lynx Patronus is also new.

Lego
Lego

Nevertheless, the selection does not fit all scenes. Cornelius Fudge hangs as a giant banner in the atrium, but the acting Minister for Magic is missing as a minifigure. Bellatrix Lestrange is also not included, even though Lego recreates the archway through which Sirius Black disappears after her attack. Luna, Neville, and Ginny are also missing.

Lego
Lego

The price stands out

The initial reactions praise the build and the phone booth. There is criticism regarding the price, the open back, and the choice of figures.

The comparison with Gringotts intensifies the criticism. The wizarding bank costs 449 Swiss francs or 429.99 euros and consists of approximately 4800 pieces. The Ministry of Magic is 30 Swiss francs more expensive in Switzerland, while in the EU both cost the same. The number of pieces alone does not determine quality. However, together with the missing key figures, the difference increases the pressure to justify the price.

LEGO Harry Potter Gringotts Wizard Bank - Collector's Edition (76417, LEGO Harry Potter)
LEGO
EUR564,20

LEGO Harry Potter Gringotts Wizard Bank - Collector's Edition

76417, LEGO Harry Potter

What do you think: Does the three-story structure make up for the missing figures, or should Lego have added more characters to the cast? Write it in the comments.

Header image: Lego

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Ramon Schneider
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Ramon.Schneider@digitecgalaxus.ch

I get paid to play with toys all day.

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