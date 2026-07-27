News + Trends 11 4

Lego's Donkey Kong arcade machine runs without electricity or coins

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 27.7.2026

Lego recreates the arcade classic "Donkey Kong" as a mechanical game. With a lever, joystick, and button, you can roll barrels and make Jumpman jump.

This Donkey Kong game is more than old school. You don't need a console for it, just a little space on the table. Manual labor is the order of the day. If you pull the barrel on the left, the round begins. A barrel rolls off the top, tumbles over four slanted supports, and disappears into the housing. You use the joystick to push Jumpman to the side, and the button makes him jump. In the best case, the barrel whizzes past him. In the worst case, you're at least spared a "Game Over" screen.

<caption_text>The set includes 21 barrels. One serves as a lever, the others roll through the playing field.</caption_text>

The machine consists of 1371 parts and is aimed at adults. When fully assembled, it measures 39 centimeters in height, 27 centimeters in width, and 15 centimeters in depth. Lego charges an RRP of 189 Swiss francs in Switzerland and 169.99 euros in the EU. Delivery begins on August 1st.

The barrels return on their own

In an interview with "The Verge", designer Carl Merriam explains the barrel cycle. Merriam also designed the Lego Game Boy. The set contains 21 barrels. One serves as a lever at the front, the other 20 circulate through the machine. If you pull the lever, a pump at the bottom pushes a barrel into a vertical stack. At the same time, the next barrel falls onto the track at the top. In the end, it lands in a collection container and returns to the pump.

<caption_text>On the back, the mechanism transports the barrels back up.</caption_text>

Playable, but not a real "Donkey Kong"

However, the model is not fully playable. In the original, Jumpman (Mario) climbs ladders to the top and tries to reach Lady (Peach). In the Lego model, he stays on a single support. The joystick only pushes him a short distance to the left or right, and the button lifts him. The machine also does not count points.

<caption_text>With the joystick, you move Jumpman left and right. The yellow button makes him jump.</caption_text>

Large stickers for 189 francs

With a model for 189 francs, glued-on main characters are disappointing. Pixel graphics and Lego bricks would actually be a pretty obvious pair. The real star of the set is therefore not on the playing field, but behind it: The ingenious mechanism transforms the showpiece into a small game of skill.

<caption_text>Donkey Kong and Lady consist of large stickers. The logo above, however, is built from Lego bricks.</caption_text>

Has Lego made "Donkey Kong" convincingly playable, or is the implementation too simple for you? Write it in the comments.

Header image: Lego

I like this article! 11 people like this article







