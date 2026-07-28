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Nothing embodies summer in interiors as much as fringes dancing in the wind

Fringes transform rigid objects into lively ones. What has long been a trend on the catwalks is now spilling over into interiors. Three pieces demonstrate this.

Hardly any detail creates as much vibrancy as fringes. They never just hang there – they react. To a draft, to a step, to a hand movement. This is precisely what makes them the antithesis to the clean, calm forms that otherwise dominate our living rooms.

At the Salone del Mobile in Milan and at «3daysofdesign» in Copenhagen, the trend was visible live: fringes on armchairs, on wall hooks, even on glasses. My colleague Stephanie Vinzens has already classified the trend for the fashion world: runways and street style agree, and according to Tagwalk data, the presence of fringes in this year's spring collections has increased by a full 60 percent. What dangles on bags, jackets and scarves is now finding its way into interior design.

Three fringed pieces that (almost) dance

With «Il Cuscino», Caia Leifsdotter and Koné show how fringes can make even heavy furniture appear light. For the metal stool, Caia Leifsdotter chose the finest leather from Koné's archive, which was crafted into a sculptural silhouette in the patented «Silver Root» shape – each piece is made to order.

With «Selene Catena» by Spaces Within, the hard chain of a wall hook transforms into the softness of a silk tassel. The tassel drapes like fabric and develops its own patina over time – a detail that becomes more personal with each use.

Even with the cocktail glass, play is the name of the game: Natalia Criado's «Celebration Cup», created in collaboration with Taller Marmo, envelops a conical goblet with a veil of silver-plated brass chains. Italian craftsmanship that turns the ritual of cocktail drinking into a small spectacle.

Movement instead of stagnation

The real difference to classic decorative elements lies not in the material, but in the behavior: a hook with hanging chains sways, swings, catches light. This is precisely the break with the perfection that otherwise defines the minimal-chic style. About two years ago, designer Tiffany Howell perfectly captured this appeal to Architectural Digest: furniture is inherently rigid, but as soon as a fringe trim swings along, an «interactive space» is created – almost like the dancing flapper dresses of the 1920s.

Originally, fringes had a very practical function: they were meant to protect fabric edges from fraying and were used, among others, by indigenous American communities, as ceramic designer Analuisa Corrigan explains in the same article. Only over time did they become a purely decorative element.

Fringes for your home

You don't have to wait until the next design fair to bring a piece of this wind effect into your home. You can also find cushions, lamps and decorations with the same playful detail in the Galaxus range.

Header image: Pia Seidel

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