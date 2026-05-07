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Lego recreates the Sega Mega Drive as a retro set

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 7.5.2026

The Sega Mega Drive comes as a display model with two controllers, cartridge and a hidden Sonic-Easter-Egg.

One of the most influential consoles of the 16-bit era is getting its own Lego set. The Danish toy manufacturer is expanding its range of nostalgic gaming hardware and is now focussing on Sega. The newly announced Mega Drive is being released as a compact brick model. In the early 90s, the console was at the centre of the console war with Nintendo and made Sonic one of the most famous characters in gaming history.

What's in the set

The set bears the number 40926 and contains 479 parts, two detachable controllers and a game module that can be removed from the console. The finished console measures around 16 centimetres wide, twelve centimetres deep and four centimetres high. According to Lego, the two controllers are around two centimetres high and eight centimetres wide, while the length of around 24 centimetres is due to the indicated cables.

Sonic is not missing either. The blue hedgehog can be seen on the cartridge, and Lego has also hidden a small portrait of him inside the console.

Mega Drive or Genesis: the choice is yours

The set is also flexible when it comes to assembly. The Lego Mega Drive comes with additional parts so that you can convert it to the US design at any time.

This has a historical background: In Japan, the console was released in 1988 as the Mega Drive. In North America, Sega launched it under the name Genesis in 1989 because the name Mega Drive could not be used freely there for trademark reasons.

The fact that the Mega Drive is more of a small display model than a collector's item can be seen in its inexpensive design. Lego has dispensed with expensive, printed bricks and instead relies on inexpensive stickers for logos, labelling and details.

Price and classification

At €39.99 for 479 pieces, the set is in the lower to mid-range segment of licensed Lego products. In purely mathematical terms, this results in a parts price of around 8.3 cents per brick. Many comparable gaming models - such as the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and the Atari 2600 - are significantly higher. The Game Boy is priced at a similar level, but offers more elaborate features with fewer parts.

Lego has set 1 June 2026 as the official launch date. It is unclear whether the set will also be available in Germany at the same time. I'll keep you up to date.

Header image: Lego / Sega

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