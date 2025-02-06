Jan Johannsen
Leica Lux Grip: A camera grip for the iPhone

6.2.2025
Camera manufacturer Leica attaches a handle to the iPhone. The Lux Grip with additional buttons is designed to provide more control when taking photos.

The grip attaches to the iPhone via MagSafe and adds a release button, a rotary dial and two programmable buttons. The Lux Grip can be used in landscape and portrait format.

Even more Leica feeling for the iPhone

The two-stage release button on the Lux Grip focusses with light pressure and releases when pressed. The grip thus complements older iPhones in particular with a function from the camera world that is rare in smartphones. However, Apple has included this as one of many functions in the iPhone 16's release button, which is called "camera control".

  • Product test

    The iPhone 16 Pro affords you an unusual level of freedom

    by Samuel Buchmann

The rotary dial allows you to control zoom, aperture, shutter speed or exposure compensation. The two Fn buttons can be assigned functions in the Lux app from Leica.

The buttons and the dial of the Lux Grip.
The buttons and the dial of the Lux Grip.
Source: Jan Johannsen

The Lux app available for iOS simulates the look of various Leica lenses using the iPhone lenses. The selection of lenses therefore varies depending on the iPhone. The Lux Grip only works with certainty within the app. Leica does not have access to other camera apps from Apple.

The Lux Grip works in portrait format.
The Lux Grip works in portrait format.
Source: Jan Johannsen

When I tried it out, I found it very comfortable to hold the iPhone with the grip. The buttons feel pleasant and have clear pressure points. I like focussing by lightly pressing the shutter button. I also found it tempting to record videos with the grip on the iPhone - however, the Lux app does not yet support the recording of moving images.

Thanks to MagSafe, switching to landscape format is child's play.
Thanks to MagSafe, switching to landscape format is child's play.
Source: Jan Johannsen

Customisable handle

The Lux Grip is made of stainless steel. Its two parts are connected by screws and can therefore be quickly converted into a left-handed grip. The connection to the iPhone is made via Bluetooth Low Energy. Thanks to a standard thread, the Lux Grip can also be screwed onto a tripod.

USB connection and tripod thread.
USB connection and tripod thread.
Source: Jan Johannsen

The Lux Grip's 300 mAh battery is said to last for over 1000 photos. It can be charged in up to two hours via USB-C. And if necessary, the battery can be replaced after loosening two screws.

Price and availability

Leica gives a recommended retail price of 300 euros for the Lux Grip in Germany. The purchase includes - after registering with the manufacturer - an 80 euro voucher for one-year access to the Pro functions of the Lux app.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

