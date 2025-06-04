Lenovo
71

Lenovo now sells cameras - but only in China

Samuel Buchmann
4.6.2025
Translation: machine translated

The Lenovo C55 has a built-in ring light and apparently a tiny sensor. Its most important features are probably the low price and the brand name.

Lenovo is best known for its laptops. Now the Chinese brand has surprisingly introduced a compact camera: The Lenovo C55 is aimed at vloggers on a very tight budget and is only available in China. There is no information on availability in other markets.

It is also unclear whether Lenovo even produces the camera itself. It could also be a licensed product on which the laptop manufacturer has simply stuck its logo. Similar cheap Chinese cameras are a dime a dozen. The C55 with 64 GB of memory costs the equivalent of around 57 francs.

The C55's target group is clear: vloggers who want to spend as little as possible.
The C55's target group is clear: vloggers who want to spend as little as possible.
Source: Lenovo

The camera has a white plastic housing, weighs 190 grams and measures 112 × 72 × 35 mm. Otherwise, there is little information. For example, it is not clear what focal length(s) the lens has. Lenovo only mentions an 18x digital zoom.

Better than a smartphone?

According to «Notebookcheck», Lenovo has installed a tiny «type 1/3» sensor. At 4.9 × 3.7 mm, this would be even smaller than in many smartphones. Classic compact cameras have a sensor around twice as large. The expectations for the image quality of Lenovo's camera are correspondingly low. The alleged resolution of 64 megapixels does nothing to change this.

At least the LCD on the back is similar in size to other cameras, measuring 2.8 inches diagonally. The C55 does not have a viewfinder - but it does have a small built-in flash and a vlogging ring light around the lens. The mode dial on the top shows various shooting modes for photo and video. The latter is available in 4K resolution and can be electronically stabilised.

Specifications are only available as an image gallery.
Specifications are only available as an image gallery.
Source: Lenovo
Header image: Lenovo

