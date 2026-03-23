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shutterstock.com/Ham patipak
News + Trends
1111

Less AI, flexible updates and a movable taskbar should save Windows 11

Jan Johannsen
23.3.2026
Translation: machine translated

Microsoft recognises that Windows 11 has a lot wrong with it. The operating system is now being customised according to users' wishes.

The taskbar will be more flexible, the co-pilot less intrusive and updates will interrupt everyday life less frequently: these are three of several changes that Microsoft is announcing for Windows 11. They are based on feedback that the software company has collected over the last few months.

Taskable in four directions and less intrusive co-pilot

Pavan Davuluri, the Microsoft Vice President responsible for Windows, personally announced the new features in a blog post. They will be available for testing in pre-release versions of Windows from March. Microsoft has not yet announced when they will land on all Windows computers.

The flexible taskbar is a visual customisation for the workflow. In future, it can also be positioned at the top or side of the screen, depending on where it suits you better. Just like you could already set it up in Windows 10.

The taskbar is no longer fixed at the bottom.
The taskbar is no longer fixed at the bottom.
Source: Microsoft

Microsoft also seems to have realised that Copilot is too intrusive. For example, «unnecessary Copilot entry points» are to be reduced in programmes such as the «snipping tool», «Notepad», the photo app and in widgets.

In future, you should be less disturbed by updates when using Windows. Instead, Microsoft is planning to deliver more updates that do not require a restart. There will also be the option to pause or skip updates. Restarts or shutdowns without the automatic installation of updates should be possible.

For File Explorer, Microsoft is promising a faster start, improved navigation and improved performance when managing files in a first round. Widgets should «be smoother» and you should have more control over their appearance. If you use the «Discover Feed», Microsoft promises you better personalisation.

Further changes concern the «Windows Insider Programme», which gives interested parties access to pre-release versions of Windows. Microsoft wants to make it easier to understand how to participate and what changes are available. An improved «Feedback Hub» for user feedback is now available.

Microsoft wants to use the new Feedback Hub to find out where Windows 11 can be further improved.
Microsoft wants to use the new Feedback Hub to find out where Windows 11 can be further improved.
Source: Microsoft
Header image: shutterstock.com/Ham patipak

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Jan Johannsen
Senior Editor
Jan.Johannsen@galaxus.de

As a primary school pupil, I used to sit in a friend's living room with many of my classmates to play the Super NES. Now I get my hands on the latest technology and test it for you. In recent years at Curved, Computer Bild and Netzwelt, now at Digitec and Galaxus. 

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