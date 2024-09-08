Less distraction, more focus: the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper with innovative monochrome mode

TCL is further expanding its concept of devices with matt displays. At the IFA technology trade fair in Berlin, the manufacturer is showcasing a new smartphone that switches to a special e-reader mode using a button on the side.

A smartphone can be used for almost anything. That's exactly why I like to be distracted by the many colourful apps and functions. TCL has come up with a remedy with a new smartphone: the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper can transform the display into a monochrome mode using a slider.

I use the slider on the side to switch from colour to black and white.

Source: Michelle Brändle

The already finely matted display then shows stronger contrasts and only grey tones. The apps are also customised and displayed in a special design, such as simple pictograms with black lines.

The TCL 50 Pro in e-reader mode.

Source: Michelle Brändle

The mode is designed to help you focus better on reading and the like. The matt finish means the display is less reflective and easier on the eyes. It also consumes less power. According to TCL, the smartphone with its 5010 mAh battery should last up to a week. You can then charge it with up to 33 watts.

This is what the Switch looks like on sale:

Other specifications of the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper

The smartphone has a 6.8-inch IPS display with a refresh rate of up to 120 hertz. The resolution is 2460 × 1080 pixels. The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300, comes with Android 14 and will receive two years of Android updates and five years of security updates.

The display in normal, colourful mode.

Source: Michelle Brändle

The TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper is equipped with a 108 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide angle and a macro camera with two megapixels. There is a 32 MP selfie camera on the front. So far, so good.

An exciting accessory that TCL offers as an option is the flip case with integrated stylus. I mainly use it for digital drawing, one of my favourite hobbies. Writing and sketching on the matte surface of the smartphone display actually feels good, but not always equally reliable. This is because the lines are occasionally offset or the pen doesn't respond for a moment.

And yet: when a TCL representative unintentionally snaps me out of my artistic thoughts while I'm sketching away, half an hour, which wasn't actually planned in my strict schedule, has already passed. Bloody time!

Thanks to the case with integrated pen as an accessory, you can write and draw.

Source: Michelle Brändle

Price and availability

The TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper is coming to Europe and will cost just under 300 euros. It is not yet certain when and if it will be available in our shop. Further information on the device can be found on the official website. TCL offers the model in various special colours. I particularly like the marbled mother-of-pearl white. The phone is also available in black with this texture. There is also a purple, blue or gold version, in which one part of the back is matt and one is glossy.