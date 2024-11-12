Lightweight on the ascent, good control on the descent: the new ski touring boot from La Sportiva should be able to do both

If you undertake demanding ski tours or value a fast ascent, you know how important the weight of your boots is. The mountain sports outfitter La Sportiva now presents the "Kilo", which - as its name suggests - weighs a maximum of 1000 grams.

Lightweight and performance-orientated - this trend can be observed in all mountain sports. The Italian manufacturer La Sportiva has now introduced the "Kilo", a lightweight ski touring boot that offers a range of new features in addition to a maximum weight of 1,000 grams.

For ascent-orientated ski touring boots, a weight of 950 to 1200 grams is considered light. Only minimalist racing boots made from carbon are even lighter. However, lightweight ski touring boots are often a compromise: The low weight often comes at the expense of control on the descent because the thinner material makes the boots less rigid.

La Sportiva writes in the press release that the "Kilo" achieves the low weight without compromising on safety and performance. New: the shell and cuff are made from Grilamid Based LF Carbon Bio, a polymer made from 62 per cent castor oil. It is said to be characterised by higher impact resistance and greater hardness.

New features in the closure system

The product developers have equipped the shoe with a fastening system that is easy to adjust, according to the manufacturer. This should provide an optimum fit and comfort on the ascent. The range of motion of 70 degrees makes walking uphill easier. On the descent, two buckles hold your foot in place. In addition, the Force Power Buckle (the top locking strap) provides fine adjustments for control on the shaft.

The Tilt-Lock-Lite system, i.e. a tilt lock that makes the shaft flexible or fixes it in place, should make it easy to switch from ski to run mode. It should also be easy to use with gloves on.

The boot can also be adjusted from running to ski mode with gloves, the sole provides grip on rock and snow

Source: La Sportiva

A sole for snow, ice and rock

Unlike the hard soles of conventional ski boots, a ski touring boot must offer sufficient grip on hard, soft or slippery surfaces. La Sportiva has equipped the "Kilo" with the Frixion Wave Alpine sole developed in-house. In addition to maximum grip in changeable terrain, it is designed to provide extra protection for the midfoot thanks to reinforcements.

Made in Italy

La Sportiva values its tradition as a company from the Dolomites. Accordingly, the "Kilo" is also manufactured in Italy. According to La Sportiva, the castor oil for the Grilamit comes from organic plantations in China, Brazil and India. The castor oil-based plastic avoids or reduces the use of petroleum-based plastics.

Technical data

Weight: 915 grams per shoe (women), 1000 grams per shoe (men)

Inner shoe: 170 grams (women), 200 grams (men)

Compatibility: Tech-AT (Alpine Touring)

Incline: 12-14 degrees

Load (width of toe box): 101 millimetres

Mobility: 70 degrees

