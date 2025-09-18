News + Trends 35 11

Logitech Pro X2 Superstrike: Gaming mouse with haptic trigger and 8000 Hz

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 18.9.2025

With the Pro X2 Superstrike, Logitech is focussing on haptic control and a wireless sampling rate of 8000 Hz. Whether the latter brings noticeable advantages in everyday use remains to be seen - technically, the mouse can be configured with unusual precision.

Logitech presents the Pro X2 Superstrike, a mouse that wants more than just speed. It wants to give feedback - and you can feel it. The new Haptic Inductive Trigger System is based on a magnetic-inductive mechanism and simulates an analogue click feeling, including adjustable resistance and reset point. If you want, you can adjust the behaviour down to the last detail using the G-HUB software.

The Pro X2 Superstrike is more or less an advanced Pro X Superlight with a configurable trigger system.

Source: Logitech

The shape remains familiar: At 11.84 × 6.12 × 3.86 cm and just 63 g, it corresponds to the housing of the Pro X Superlight - just with controllable click behaviour.

Technically, the mouse is on a par with the competition - and beyond:

Sensor: Hero 2 with 100-44,000 DPI

Acceleration: up to 88 G

Speed: up to 888 IPS

Polling rate: wireless via Lightspeed (2.4 GHz) up to 8000 Hz (0.125 ms), wired 1000 Hz (1 ms)

Battery life: up to 90 hours

RRP: 179.99 euros

The Pro X2 Superstrike is not a radical new start, but a well thought-out upgrade with meat on the bone. Logitech is not focussing on visual effects, but on haptic precision. Anyone who plays competitively and wants to control their clicks rather than just count them will get a tool with character. Not a mouse for everyone, but perhaps a statement for those who know what they are doing. Logitech is planning the market launch for early 2026 - an exact date has yet to be set.

Header image: Logitech

