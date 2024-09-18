Lumos "Firefly Mini": Compact lighting for outdoor enthusiasts

With the "Firefly Mini", the American company Lumos is launching a small light for various applications onto the market. The compact design offers versatile solutions for cyclists, runners and other outdoor enthusiasts. The device is barely bigger than a thumb.

A compact light for your bike, rucksack or running shirt. Lumos is launching the "Firefly Mini", a new, versatile lighting system just in time for autumn. According to the manufacturer, it is characterised by its small size of 14.5 mm x 22 mm and a weight of just 15 grams. In addition to its classic use as a bike light, it can also be used flexibly as a helmet light, running light or backpack light, as Lumos writes in a press release.

Better visibility for joggers.

Source: Lumos

Expanded security focus

The "Firefly Mini" was developed by Lumos with an extended safety focus that goes beyond cycling. The light is intended to provide a solution that improves the safety of pedestrians in urban areas and other outdoor enthusiasts in the face of increasing pedestrian accidents in the dark.

In order to maximise the versatility of the "Firefly Mini", Lumos has developed new mounting solutions, according to the press release. These are designed to enable simple and flexible attachment to various items of equipment such as helmets, rucksacks or even dog collars.

The most important facts in brief

3 modes: front light, rear light, flashing light

synchronised flashing (with other Lumos Minis)

Synchronised signalling

UBS-C charging

Bluetooth activated

Magnetic clip and other mounting options

Prices

1 x "Firefly Mini" Fr. 39.90

2 x "Firefly Mini" Turn Signal Bundle Fr. 69.90

4 x "Firefly Mini" set Fr. 109.90

