Shutterstock/Jure Divich
Made by humans: The Loewe publishing house now relies on a "Without AI" label

Debora Pape
27.2.2026
Translation: machine translated

AI-generated books are flooding online retailers, but there is often no indication of the digital origin of the texts before they are purchased. Loewe-Verlag wants to create clarity with a new label.

Since AI models have learnt to generate straight sentences that even make sense, such tools have been used for precisely this purpose. For some time now, thousands of AI-generated books have been available, especially in online retail: they can be produced quickly and cheaply and promise a high profit margin. You usually only realise that an AI and not a human has generated the texts when you read them. There is often no indication of this before the purchase.

The traditional German publishing house Loewe, which mainly has children's and young adult books in its programme, wants to change this. According to the publisher, it does not offer books with AI-generated content anyway. Loewe is now visibly presenting this quality feature and making it easier for bookworms to reach for a human-generated book when browsing.

AI-free books from the Loewe range are labelled with a «Ohne KI» label.
Source: Loewe-Verlag

According to Managing Director Christoph Gondrom, all online cover illustrations of the available programme are now marked with a «Ohne KI» label. This is Loewe-Verlag's way of emphasising that the books have been written, illustrated and checked by humans.

The German hardcover version of the graphic novel «Heartstopper» and the children's book series «Das magische Baumhaus».

Heartstopper Volume 1 (German, Alice Oseman, Loewe Graphix, Vanessa Walder, 2022)
Children's books

Heartstopper Volume 1

German, Alice Oseman, Loewe Graphix, Vanessa Walder, 2022

Heartstopper Volume 2 (deutsche Hardcover-Ausgabe) (German, Alice Oseman, Loewe Graphix, Vanessa Walder, 2022)
Children's books

Heartstopper Volume 2 (deutsche Hardcover-Ausgabe)

German, Alice Oseman, Loewe Graphix, Vanessa Walder, 2022

Heartstopper Volume 3 (deutsche Hardcover-Ausgabe) (German, Alice Oseman, Vanessa Walder, 2022)
Children's books

Heartstopper Volume 3 (deutsche Hardcover-Ausgabe)

German, Alice Oseman, Vanessa Walder, 2022

From August 2026, a labelling requirement for AI-generated content will also apply in the EU. However, it is not clear exactly how this will be enforced. It is also unlikely that the labelling requirement will stop the flood of AI-generated books: many of these books do not even contain an imprint, although this is also required by law.

My colleague Michael had his own negative experiences with AI-generated books last year. He has written an article about this and the extent of the AI problem in the world of books. Following his research, we have removed almost 1000 AI-generated books from our range.

Header image: Shutterstock/Jure Divich

User Avatar
User Avatar
Debora Pape
