"Magic Back Screen": The Xiaomi 17 Pro has a display on the back

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 16.9.2025

One display is not enough. The Xiaomi 17 Pro has a second screen on the back. However, it will probably be a few months before the "Magic Back Screen" can be used in Europe.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro has not yet been officially unveiled when the manufacturer posts a video showing a camera-enclosing display on the back of the new smartphone. Shortly beforehand, it had already announced that it would skip the 16 as a number in the numbering system.

Magic Back Screen: a second display with as yet unknown functions

With the 17 as a number, Xiaomi wants to show that it is in direct competition with the iPhone for its next top smartphone. The bump around the camera on the back also bears a strong visual resemblance to the iPhone 17 Pro - although Xiaomi has worked in this form before Apple.

A leaked image of the Magic Back Screen.

On Weibo, Xiaomi has posted a video showing the Xiaomi 17 Pro. The 14-second video shows one thing in particular: the Magic Back Screen display on the back of the smartphone. It frames the two cameras on the back and is reminiscent of the external displays on folding smartphones.

Xiaomi does not reveal whether the secondary display is a touchscreen. The range of functions also remains unclear. Can any apps be used on the back or just a few widgets? The teaser video shows various watch faces and a selfie viewfinder for photos with the rear cameras.

Back in 2021, Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 11 Ultra equipped with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display - also in the camera hump. The screen now installed is apparently larger.

Presentation in China in September, Europe to follow in a few months

In addition to the official information, there are already some leaks about the Xiaomi 17 Pro. For example, the larger version, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, is said to have a battery with a very high capacity of 7500 mAh. It is almost certain that Xiaomi will install the next generation of Qualcomm's top chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

The 17-series from Xiaomi is set to be presented and launched in China in September. In Europe, however, it is likely to take a few more months. In recent years, Xiaomi has presented its top smartphones for Europe at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the beginning of March.

