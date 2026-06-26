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Mass redundancies at Bungie: Almost the entire ‘Destiny 2’ team is being made redundant

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 26.6.2026

The game studio Bungie is cutting around 300 jobs. Almost all members of the ‘Destiny’ team, as well as some of the ‘Marathon’ team, are affected by the wave of redundancies. Studio head Justin Truman is also leaving the company.

The US development studio Bungie is set to undergo its next major wave of redundancies. Sony Interactive Entertainment is cutting a significant proportion of its workforce. According to the company , almost the entire team behind «Destiny 2» is affected, as well as some employees who worked on «Marathon». Jobs are also being cut in other Sony departments that support Bungie.

Sony did not initially give a specific figure. However, a legally required notification in the US state of Washington, it is clear that Bungie is cutting 292 jobs at its headquarters in Bellevue.

The studio attributes the redundancies to its financial situation and its strategic reorientation following the end of «Destiny 2». The online shooter has reportedly failed to meet expectations in recent years. Following the last major content update, Bungie can no longer afford to maintain its current size. Potential new projects are still in the early concept phase.

«Destiny 2» is ending after almost nine years

On 9 June, Bungie released the final regular content update for «Destiny 2». Whilst the game will remain available, it will no longer receive comparable expansions or seasonal content in future. This marks the end of active development for the shooter, which launched in 2017, after almost nine years.

This move has immediate consequences for the workforce. Sony has explicitly confirmed that the redundancies affect the majority of the team behind «Destiny». According to former employees, the cuts affect numerous areas of development, including design, graphics, storyline, quality assurance, effects and data analysis. A direct sequel to the series has not yet been announced.

«: Marathon» has not been spared either

The cuts also affect some of the developers working on «: Marathon». The ‘Extraction’ shooter, released in March, is considered Bungie’s most important game at present and is set to continue receiving support despite the restructuring.

Bungie will have to continue developing the shooter with a smaller team in future. The studio is banking on «Marathon» taking on, in the long term, some of the role that «Destiny 2» has fulfilled for years.

Studio head Justin Truman steps down

In addition to the job cuts, Bungie is facing a change in leadership. Studio head Justin Truman is leaving the company. He had only taken over the role from Pete Parsons in 2025 and led the studio for less than a year. Bungie and Sony have not yet commented in detail on his departure. According to insider Paul Tassi, Poria Torkan, the former VP of Operations, is taking over as head of the studio.

Truman had worked at Bungie for many years and was involved, amongst other things, in the development and management of «Destiny 2».

The third major wave of redundancies since 2023

Back in October 2023, Bungie made around 100 staff redundant. According to reports, revenue at the time was significantly below internal forecasts. In July 2024, the studio cut a further 220 jobs, representing around 17 per cent of the workforce at the time. A further 155 employees were to be gradually transferred to other divisions of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The studio’s management at the time admitted that Bungie had grown too quickly. The company had been developing several games simultaneously and had pulled experienced staff away from existing projects to work on them. Rising development costs, the weaker reception of * «: Lightfall*», and delays to * «: The Final Shape*» and * «: Marathon*» exacerbated the financial problems.

Following the cuts in 2024, Bungie still employed more than 850 people. The redundancies now announced mean the workforce is set to shrink significantly once again.

Header image: Bungie

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