Matching the cinema film: Schmidt Spiele presents new Smurfs products

Games, puzzles and cuddles: Schmidt Spiele has announced a few new products for fans of the Smurfs to coincide with the anticipated film.

Every child knows the blue Smurfs. And in 2025, the famous Smurfs will make it to the big screen again. This time it will be a musical with singing and dancing Smurfs. To coincide with the film "The Smurfs - The Big Movie", the games manufacturer Schmidt has announced products that will make Smurf fans' hearts beat faster. I have summarised what is known about it here.

Don't get angry with Smurfs!

You guessed it - this is the classic board game "Mensch ärgere dich nicht" with a slightly different look: a special game design and 16 detailed Smurf figures are supposed to make the difference.

Smurfs puzzle

There will also be various puzzles, announces Schmidt. The motifs "Azrael in Smurfhouse", "Smurfy Party", "Smurfy Friends" and "In Smurfhouse" will offer a first insight into the world of the film in 60 to 200 pieces. Each of the puzzles will include two collectible figures, including Brainy Smurf and the new character Smurf Blossom. The puzzles are suitable for ages five, six, seven or eight and up, depending on the piece size.

Cuddly Smurf

There will be four new plush figures to cuddle up to: Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy and Smurf Blossom with a yellow hat.