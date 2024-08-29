Mattel presents new toy from "Wednesday"

The second season of the Netflix hit "Wednesday" is due to be released next year. Mattel is now launching matching dolls.

Wednesday is dressed all in black, her friend in bright pink: the new dolls Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair could hardly be more different. Mattel is bringing the series stars onto the market as Monster High dolls. There will also be a playset of the characters in Little People format.

The series was a surprise success

The first season of "Wednesday" was launched on Netflix in November 2022 - and turned out to be a surprise success. The dark offspring of the Addams Family captivated viewers: in its first week, the show achieved 341.2 million streaming hours, making it even more successful than Netflix's flagship series "Stranger Things".

Following the strike in Hollywood, it was not clear for a long time when the second season would be broadcast, but it was initially assumed that it would be in autumn this year. Now it looks as if the second season will not be broadcast until 2025. Nevertheless, Mattel is already presenting the matching toy.

Monster High dolls

The Monster High doll Wednesday Addams wears a school uniform based on her style in the series. "Ice Cold Hand", her talking chopped-off hand, is placed on her shoulder. Did you like Wednesday's dance, which became a Tiktok trend after the series aired? Then there's a second Wednesday doll, the Rave'N doll. She wears a dress inspired by the gothic look.

The second Monster High doll was inspired by the main character's iconic dance.

Source: Netflix

The doll Enid Sinclair wears her typical pink Barrett. The rest of the outfit is also pink, only the shoes are bright yellow.

Dolls –8% EUR 48,53 was EUR 52,90 Monster High 0 Dolls EUR 70,90 Monster High 0 Dolls EUR 53,69 Monster High 0 –8% Dolls EUR 48,53 was EUR 52,90 Monster High 0 Dolls EUR 70,90 Monster High 0 Dolls EUR 53,69 Monster High 0

Little People Set

The Little People collector's set includes Wednesday Addams, Enid Sinclair, Marilyn Thornhill and the Hyde Monster. The playset includes packaging with a window, decorated with dark and suggestive scenes from Nevermore Academy. Each of the highly detailed figures features the typical look of the respective series character. The mini-people measure around 6.4 centimetres each. According to current planning, sales will start in October.