Microsoft increases prices for Xbox consoles, accessories - games soon to be affected

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 2.5.2025

Sony leads the way, Microsoft follows suit: Xbox consoles, controllers and headsets are becoming more expensive worldwide. Games will also soon cost more.

Microsoft has announced a price increase for its Xbox hardware and selected accessories https://support.xbox.com/en-US/help/hardware-network/console/may-2025-pricing-updates. The new prices affect various models of the Xbox Series X|S as well as official peripherals such as controllers and headsets. According to the company, games may also become more expensive in the near future. The changes will initially apply to selected markets, including Germany and Switzerland. The prices listed in Switzerland should still be treated with caution.

Microsoft justifies this step with «changed market conditions» and «increased production and distribution costs».

New console prices - significant increase in some cases

In Switzerland, the price of the Xbox Series X with one terabyte of storage space is rising from around 489 francs to around 599.95 francs. In Germany, this model will increase in price from 499.99 euros to 599.99 euros. The digital version will cost 549.90 francs and 549.99 euros respectively.

The more compact Xbox Series S is also affected: The version with 512 gigabytes of storage will rise from around 289 francs to 349.95 francs in Switzerland. In Germany, the price will increase from 299.99 euros to 349.99 euros. The more powerful 1-terabyte version will be available in Switzerland for 399.90 francs and in Germany for the same amount in euros - an increase of around 50 francs and euros respectively compared to the previous prices.

The special edition Xbox Series X Galaxy Black with two terabytes of storage space is particularly eye-catching. In Switzerland, the price of this limited edition has risen from around 649 francs to 699.95 francs. In Germany, the console will increase in price accordingly from around 649 euros to 699.99 euros

Accessories will also be more expensive

Microsoft has also revised the price structure for official Xbox accessories - but not in all areas. The price of the standard controller remains unchanged in both Switzerland and Germany.

The situation is different for higher-end models. The special editions of the wireless controller will increase in price by ten francs or euros to 79.99. The Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in the core version will be sold in Switzerland for 149.95 francs (previously around 139 francs). In Germany, the price will rise from 129.99 euros to 149.99 euros. The full version of the same controller now costs 199.95 francs and 199.99 euros respectively - previously the prices were around 189 francs and 179.99 euros respectively.

The Xbox Wireless Headset will also be more expensive: the price will rise from the previous 99.95 francs and euros to around 120.

Games soon to be affected too

Microsoft also announced that new first-party and AAA games will also become more expensive from the 2025 Christmas season. In Switzerland, new titles will cost up to 89 francs in future - previously it was usually 79 francs. In Germany, the price is expected to rise from 69.99 to 79.99 euros. However, this price adjustment will only affect new releases and not titles that have already been published.

Microsoft is not alone in taking this step. Just a month ago, Sony raised the price of the Playstation 5 in several regions, including Germany and Switzerland. Nintendo also recently made open statements about possible price changes in the accessories and service area.

Header image: CryptoFX / Shutterstock

