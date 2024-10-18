Microsoft presented these new Xbox games at the Xbox Partner Preview

In yesterday's Xbox Partner Preview livestream, Microsoft presented 15 new games for Xbox and PC. The titles come from partner studios such as Remedy Entertainment and Sega. You can see all the trailers here.

Yesterday evening, Microsoft organised a 25-minute livestream and presented 15 new games for Xbox and PC as part of the Xbox Partner Preview. The games come from Microsoft partner studios. These include Remedy Entertainment and Sega, for example. The event offered a few surprises, fresh gameplay and world premieres. If you missed the show, I've put together the relevant trailers for you here. You can catch up on the entire show here.

"Alan Wake 2: The Lake House"

"The Lake House" is the second expansion for "Alan Wake 2". As an agent of the Federal Bureau of Control, you explore an intermediate world and have to uncover new secrets. According to the developers, the game once again takes you into a thrilling story with a dark atmosphere.

Date: 22 October 2024

Released for: Xbox Series X|S

"Animal Well"

An atmospheric puzzle platformer with Metroidvania elements in which you explore a mysterious world full of secrets and puzzles.

Date: as of now

Released for: Xbox Series X|S

"Blindfire"

"Blindfire" is a first-person shooter that takes place entirely in the dark. This means you have to rely completely on your senses. You can use echolocation and other tools to find your opponents. Precise aiming and quick reflexes are required.

Date: as of now as Game Preview

Released for: Xbox Series X|S, PC

"Cronos: The New Dawn"

"Cronos: The New Dawn" is a third-person survival horror game from Bloober Team. It is set in two different eras: Poland in the 1980s and a futuristic wasteland. As the player, you take on the role of a traveller acting as an agent for a mysterious collective. You explore time rifts with the aim of rescuing key figures from the past. According to the developers, strategic thinking and quick decisions will help you escape the beasts.

Date:2025

Released for: Xbox Series X|S

"Edens Zero"

A third-person action role-playing game based on the manga and anime series of the same name. You accompany the main character Shiki Granbell and his friends on their quest to find Mother, the legendary goddess of the cosmos.

Date:2025

Released for: Xbox Series X|S, PC

"Eternal Strands"

"Eternal Strands" is an action-adventure role-playing game. You fight in third person as Brynn, a young, fearless magic caster. You can use your magical abilities and an arsenal of magical weapons to fight against mighty creatures.

Date: Early 2025

Released for: Xbox Series X|S, PC

"FBC: Firebreak"

"FBC: Firebreak" is a co-operative first-person shooter. As a member of a mysterious federal agency, the Federal Bureau of Control, you fight against supernatural threats. Teamwork is required to fulfil your mission.

Date: 2025

Released for: Xbox Series X|S, PC

"The Legend of Baboo"

"The Legend of Baboo" is a charming, heart-warming action adventure game centred around the young protagonist Sepehr and his dog Baboo. Together, you will solve puzzles and overcome dangerous challenges to save your family from the mystical powers of an ancient evil.

Date: 2025

Released for: Xbox Series X|S, PC

"Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii"

"Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii" is a new chapter in the "Like a Dragon" series. You take on the role of Goro Majima. Stupidly or fortunately, you have lost your memory and find yourself on Rich Island, near Hawaii, in a real pirate adventure.

Date: 21 February 2025

Released for: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

"Mistfall Hunter"

"Mistfall Hunter" is a PvPvE extraction role-playing game. In a Nordic, post-apocalyptic fantasy world after Ragnarök, you fight in third-person against monsters and other players. You become a resurrected hero, a so-called Gylden hunter. Alone or with up to two allies, you enter the world of mists to collect Gylden blood and other valuable loot. However, dangerous creatures, fallen heroes and even demigods await you here.

Date: 2025

Released for: Xbox Series X|S, PC

"Mouse: P.I. For Hire"

"Mouse: P.I. For Hire" is a gritty first-person shooter in noir style, graphically inspired by the classic cartoons of the 1930s. War is raging in the streets of Mouseberg! As mouse detective P.I. Jack Pepper, you are right in the thick of it. With an arsenal of curious weapons, from a turpentine gun to a Mauser, you fight your way through handcrafted levels and leave a trail of justice in your wake.

Date: 2025

Released for: Xbox Series X|S

"Phasmophobia"

The horror game "Phasmophobia" was released for PC in 2020 and is one of the most popular multiplayer games. Alone or in a team of up to four people, you act as a ghost hunter to track down and identify various phenomena.

Date: 29 October 2024

Released for: Xbox Series X|S

"Subnautica 2"

The popular underwater survival game returns. You can now even dive into the depths of the ocean in optional co-op mode and discover the fascinating underwater world together.

Date: 2025

Released for: Xbox Series X|S, PC

"Wheel World"

"Wheel World" is an open-world bike racing game. You take on the role of Kat, a young cyclist, and try to save the eponymous world from collapse.

Date: Early 2025

Released for: Xbox Series X|S, PC

"Wuchang: Fallen Feathers"

"Wuchang: Fallen Feathers" is a souls-like action role-playing game set in a world inspired by Chinese mythology: in the late Ming Dynasty in the land of Shu. This is characterised by warring factions and a mysterious illness. You take on the role of Wuchang, an experienced pirate warrior. In addition to all the enemies, you also have to deal with amnesia and your past.

Date: 2025

Released for: Xbox Series X|S, PC