Miele innovation: Water will never boil over on this cooker again

No more overcooking, no more burning: That's the promise of Miele's new M-Sense system with sensor pans and matching induction hob.

Miele literally let it boil at the press conference at the IFA in Berlin. Managing Director Markus Miele heated salted water and poured pasta into it. Put the lid on - and then forgot about it. As can also happen at home. Nothing boiled over despite the lid being closed.

This is due to the latest M-Sense pot. It is networked with the matching hob and prevents anything from boiling over. The system also ensures that nothing burns. The M-Sense frying pan automatically switches the heat down if, for example, a fried egg is fried for too long.

Miele Managing Director Markus Miele gets things cooking on stage.

550,000 pieces of test pasta without overcooking

The developers at Miele have invested 20,000 hours of testing to find the right set-up and cooked around 550,000 pieces of pasta in the process - you can forgive them for calling it «pasta».

However, all this only works with the new cookware from Miele and the KM8000 induction hob. The pans and pots are equipped with three temperature sensors. You can now select the right power level directly via a touch field on the handle and the cookware communicates directly with the hob and regulates the temperature.

The power level can be set on the handle.

This can be used for boiling water, boiling down sauces and searing steaks. Of course, it won't prevent overcooked spaghetti and tough meat, but at least nothing will happen if something is forgotten on the hob.

Pans from a Swiss company

The induction hob, which is available in three sizes, can be used to cook with four M-Sense pans at the same time. However, normal induction pans can also be used - just without temperature control. As you can easily boil water with the lid closed, you can save up to 30 per cent energy.

M-Sense offers a connection to the Miele smartphone app. This should make it possible in future to send cooking programmes from the software to the pans and the cooker. Step-by-step recipes can be called up in the app.

The pans and pots come from the Swiss manufacturer Kuhn Rikon.

The pots and pans are manufactured by the traditional Swiss company Kuhn Rikon. Thanks to the long-lasting battery, you don't have to think about the power supply all the time. They can easily be cleaned in the dishwasher

The market launch will take place in April 2026. Miele has not yet provided any information on prices.

