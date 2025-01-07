Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the healthiest in the whole country?

"Omnia" from Withings measures your health data and displays it on a mirror. Feedback is provided by an AI assistant, which also organises a telemedicine consultation in an emergency.

The French manufacturer Withings specialises entirely in health devices. Withings manufactures body cardio scales, blood pressure monitors, clinical thermometers and sleep trackers. The "Omnia" concept presented at the CES tech fair in Las Vegas combines all of these gadgets in one device.

Analysis on the mirror display

The new health device consists of two interconnected elements: a wall mirror with an integrated display and a stand that is equipped with various sensors and serves as the basis for tracking.

The base is a smart scale, the mirror is also a display.

Source: Withings

Daily scans provide detailed information on heart, lungs, sleep, exercise and nutrition. This information is shown directly on the mirror display. An AI voice assistant provides feedback, answers questions and provides motivation and guidance.

If necessary, it is possible to contact medical professionals virtually, for example to analyse the tracking in detail.

The most important health data is displayed directly on the mirror.

Source: Withings

Only part of the measurement in the device itself

"Omnia" uses the same sensors as the Withings health scales. Weight, heart health and metabolic values can therefore be measured. Data from other devices from the manufacturer, such as smart watches, is also integrated.

According to the manufacturer, 60 health parameters are monitored and risks such as atrial fibrillation or sleep apnoea are detected. The "Omnia" system is still under development, but such networking is the next logical step for a manufacturer like Withings.