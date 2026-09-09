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Tonies
News + Trends
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Monopoly is coming to the Toniebox 2 as a game – and it is barely recognizable

Michael Restin
9.9.2026
Translation: machine translated

Dice, houses, and hotels are a thing of the past: Monopoly works differently on the Toniebox 2 – with countdown auctions, money counters, and mini-games.

A board game on the Toniebox 2? Hear ye, hear ye: Together with Hasbro, Tonies is launching an adaptation of Monopoly for one to four players aged seven and up. The classic will be released in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria starting September 10th – and it only bears a passing resemblance to the famous original. According to the manufacturer, the new interpretation is intended to be an «interactive, audio-based gaming experience for the whole family».

Shorter games, more action, less strategy

In Monopoly Kaufrausch (Shopping Spree), the Toniebox 2 becomes the game master. Instead of moving game pieces and dice across squares, everyone follows the box's instructions. At the start, the up to four players log in with a bank card, then they compete for 16 property cards. Whoever collects the most wins the game.

The box with the Tonieplay controller, the Tonieplay disc, the money counters, and various property cards.
The box with the Tonieplay controller, the Tonieplay disc, the money counters, and various property cards.
Source: Tonies

There are no houses, hotels, or streets; instead, you can snag things like the «Alien Skate Park» or the «Giant Aquarium». Everyone keeps track of their finances with so-called money counters – these are small cards where you can set your wealth using a dial. The box guides you through the rounds, keeps score, and knows who sends whom to jail.

Action is provided by mini-games that you control via the mandatory [a href="/s5/product/tonies-controller-tonieplay-hoerspiel-61848690"]Tonieplay controller[/a]. For example, if you land on the Electric Company, the announcement is: «Press as fast as you can to generate electricity!»

The disc is the game hub: Here you will find some familiar fields and Mr. Monopoly helps with questions.
The disc is the game hub: Here you will find some familiar fields and Mr. Monopoly helps with questions.
Source: Tonies

Connected like a social feed

Over 100 community chest events provide variety, you can snatch property cards from others, and you can gamble a bit during auctions. For example, the price drops, and whoever holds their bank card to the device first wins. Does the principle sound familiar? To me, too.

A round is supposed to last 30 to 40 minutes, and the game fits the zeitgeist in other ways, too. While the original was sometimes as long-winded as «Wetten, dass..? », the new principle is more like a social feed: it links various elements into an overall experience that, fortunately for parents, requires no screen.

Furthermore, «[a href="/s5/product/tonies-game-play-m-hasbro-the-game-of-life-deutsch-hoerspiel-69054601"]The Game of Life[/a]» and «[a href="/s5/product/tonies-game-play-m-hasbro-guess-who-hoerspiel-69054659"]Guess Who?[/a]» are also being released in collaboration with Hasbro. Both are recommended for ages five and up, while Monopoly is for ages seven and up.

Tonies Game Play M - Hasbro Monopoly - Kaufrausch (German)
Radio play

Tonies Game Play M - Hasbro Monopoly - Kaufrausch

German

Tonies targeting new demographics

With the second generation of its audio box, Tonies has been pursuing a new strategy for a good year now. Through interactive formats, they want to reach an older target group that would otherwise migrate to streaming providers in search of audio plays. After initially releasing quiz and adventure games with typical children's heroes like Peppa Pig or Paw Patrol, the cooperation with Hasbro is now building a bridge between generations.

My colleague [a href="/author/stephan-lamprecht-11743519"]Stephan Lamprecht[/a] tested the Toniebox 2 together with his granddaughter and found the Tonieplay principle successful. He also found some points of criticism regarding the device itself.

Header image: Tonies

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Michael Restin
Senior Editor
Michael.Restin@digitecgalaxus.ch

Simple writer and dad of two who likes to be on the move, wading through everyday family life. Juggling several balls, I'll occasionally drop one. It could be a ball, or a remark. Or both.

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