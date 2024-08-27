More FPS thanks to update: New Windows version greatly increases the performance of Ryzen processors

Version 24H2 of Windows 11 improves the gaming performance of various CPUs. Initial tests show increases of up to eleven per cent compared to the previous version of the operating system.

The gaming performance of the Ryzen 9000 series has disappointed many. The performance promises made by AMD in the run-up to the release were not honoured. In a recently published statement, AMD attempted to explain the differences between its own benchmarks and those of the reviewers.

The short version: The latest Ryzen processors can benefit from more rights that are activated in hidden administrator accounts in Windows 11. These are optimisations for jump predictions. These are included in the latest Windows 24H2 patch. The patch is currently only available through the Windows Insider Programme.

HardwareUnboxed has already carried out the first night tests with the Windows patch for the Ryzen 9700X, 7700X and Core i5-14600K processors. The Youtuber tested over 40 games in 1080p resolution. The result: the Ryzen 9700X achieves an average of eleven per cent more FPS thanks to the patch.

This is good news for the latest AMD processors. However, the predecessor Ryzen 7700X also benefits from an average of ten per cent more performance thanks to the Windows patch. According to the results of HardwareUnboxed, the generation-to-generation increase is only two per cent - one per cent more than before the patch. This is still a far cry from the five to eight per cent increase that AMD promised.

Intel CPUs can also benefit from the Windows patch, but to a lesser extent. In "Borderlands 3", "Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty" or "Far Cry 6", the Youtuber did not notice any improvements. But in "Gears 5" it was almost 25 per cent more FPS. So if you play games, the new patch is also worthwhile for Intel processors.

The question remains as to why AMD did not provide correct instructions in the run-up to the reviews so that the correct Windows version was used for testing. Or why Microsoft did not publish the operating system update on release.

Of course, there's also the pale aftertaste that AMD's performance promises were simply not honoured. With the statement, AMD has tried to calm the waters. However, it remains an attempt, as the promised increased performance compared to the previous generation almost falls flat. Nevertheless, all those who own an old Ryzen 7700X CPU can look forward to a substantial increase in performance via download. This probably applies to all processors in the Ryzen 7000 or Ryzen 9000 series. To be able to say this with certainty, however, further tests will be necessary once the Windows patch 24H2 is officially released.