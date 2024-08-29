Moto G35 and G55 unveiled: two new affordable Motorola smartphones

The Moto G55 has the better features of the two new entry-level smartphones from Motorola. However, it also costs 25 per cent more than the Moto G35.

At first glance, the Moto G35 and the Moto G55 appear similar. On closer inspection, the differences in the features make the G55 appear to be the better choice despite the surcharge. This is mainly due to the installed chipset.

Processors provide more than just performance differences

Both of Motorola's new smartphones have LCD touchscreens with full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 hertz. They are protected by the somewhat older Gorilla Glass 3. The display of the G35 measures 6.72 inches diagonally and that of the G55 is 6.49 inches.

The Moto G55 has a slightly smaller display

50-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and 16-megapixel front camera: The cameras of the Motos have the same resolution. However, the G55's main camera offers better autofocus and optical image stabilisation.

Motorola uses the Unisoc T760 in the Moto G35 and the Dimensity 7025 from Mediatek in the G55. Both chipsets have eight processing cores, although the Dimensity 7025 has a slightly higher clock rate and can be expected to deliver more power. The choice of chipset also has an impact on other things. For example, the Moto G55 offers Bluetooth 5.3 and charges the 5000 mAh battery with up to 30 watts. The Moto G35 only manages 18 watts with the same battery capacity and only offers Bluetooth 5.0. Both smartphones only have Wi-Fi 5 and only the G55 has a 3.5 mm connection for headphones. Both motos are capable of 5G.

If the colours weren't different, you might mistake the Moto G55 for a G35.

Both smartphones come in different storage variants depending on the country. The 128 or 256 gigabyte memory can be expanded with a microSD card. Up to eight gigabytes of RAM are installed in the G35 and up to twelve gigabytes in the G55.

Both smartphones have Android 14 on board ex works. Motorola is currently providing its G series with a major system update - i.e. Android 15 - and three years of security updates. Only the Moto G55 has enough power for "Smart Connect". This is Motorola's solution for connecting Android smartphones to Windows PCs, which was still called "ready for" until the beginning of 2024.

For some of the colours, Motorola uses vegan leather with texture for the back.

Price and availability

The new smartphones should be available soon. The recommended retail price starts at 199 euros for the Moto G35 and 249 euros for the Moto G55. Motorola has not yet been able to name the Swiss prices. It is not yet clear which colours will be available in which countries. The Moto G35 is available in "Leaf Green", "Guava Red", "Midnight Black" and "Sage Green", while the Moto G55 comes in "Forest Grey", "Smoky Green" and "Twilight Purple" <p