181

Mozilla tests anonymous search in Firefox

Florian Bodoky
29.10.2025
Translation: machine translated

Firefox is testing a new way of searching: results appear directly in the address bar - faster and better protected thanks to OHTTP.

Mozilla is working on a new search function for Firefox that displays search results directly in the address bar. This allows users to see suggestions and answers as they type, without having to call up a search engine. The test run has begun in the USA and the feature will be rolled out gradually over the coming year.

What is this function supposed to do?

The encrypted instant search is part of a broader attempt to establish privacy-friendly alternatives to data octopuses and existing protection mechanisms.

Search results in a different design

Header image: Mozilla

Florian Bodoky
Editor
Florian.Bodoky@digitecgalaxus.ch

I've been tinkering with digital networks ever since I found out how to activate both telephone channels on the ISDN card for greater bandwidth. As for the analogue variety, I've been doing that since I learned to talk. Though Winterthur is my adoptive home city, my heart still bleeds red and blue. 

